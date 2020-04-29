Who’s Sir K? Here’s why this Bar passer is trending online.

After the Supreme Court released the names of 2019 Bar passers on Wednesday, the keyword “Sir K” immediately trended on local Twitter.

Who’s Sir K?

Online users are using this keyword to congratulate the top 6 Bar passer, Kenneth Glenn Manuel whom they fondly call “Sir K.”

Manuel, a Certified Public Accountant and an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas, placed sixth on the 2019 Bar examinations with a score of 88.173%.



He was a former Instructor at Colegio de San Juan de Letran where he taught Basic, Cost and Management Accounting, among others from 2015.

Manuel is also a CPA reviewer at the Review School of Accountancy since 2018. He used to teach Management accounting, financial management, quantitative techniques in business and basic economics but he now teaches Taxation to degree holders of Accountancy who are preparing for their CPA exams.

Students of Manuel and his followers took to Twitter to congratulate him for making it to the Bar exam’s top 10.

UST and Colegio de San Juan de Letran also extended their congratulatory message to Manuel.

“Kenneth is an alumnus of the Colegio with a BS Accountancy degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He was a consistent dean’s lister and academic scholar during his college years,” the academic institution said.

CONGRATULATIONS! KENNETH GLENN L. MANUEL, CPA

TOP 6, 2019 Bar Examinations Kenneth is an alumnus of the Colegio with a BS Accountancy degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He was a consistent dean’s lister and academic scholar during his college years. Arriba, Kenneth! pic.twitter.com/hO1STS2wM9 — LETRAN MANILA (@LetranOfficial) April 29, 2020

Manuel’s law review school Villasis Law Center likewise congratulated the top 6 Bar passer.

“We are so proud of you!” it said on Twitter.

Online users also showered Manuel with congratulatory messages and said he is their inspiration for his “perseverance.”

“Congratulations din kay sir K na top 6! He’s one of my reviewers last 2 batches sa Resa and seeing his hard work to inspire and teach us while he had his own review and work, sobrang nakaka-amaze lng at nakakaproud!!!” a Twitter user wrote.

Grabe, I have always been rooting for you. I just see you here pero I know that you are a perfect representation of dedication, perseverance, and resilience. I guess nag-dilang anghel ako. I hope you serve the country and its people. 🇵🇭 ✊🏻 Congratulations, Atty. Kenneth Manuel! https://t.co/JRZasztgdr pic.twitter.com/c05rHvbRjr — Justin Dizon (@jjcdizon) April 29, 2020

Sec. Kenneth Glenn Manuel

Senator Kenneth Glenn Manuel

Vice President Kenneth Glenn Manuel

President Kenneth Glenn Manuel Shet ang gaganda lahat! #SirK congrats! Top 6!

We, Letranistas are so proud of youuuuu!

And to all the Bar passers, congratulations! — macoy graikantopenyi (@macoydubs1) April 29, 2020

‘Law school is a daily struggle’

In June last year, Manuel also went viral for his graduation post on Facebook where he shared his struggles in his four years at UST Law school.

Manuel then recounted how he juggled working and studying. In the process, he also shared how he flunked the scholarship that sustained him, among other daily woes, which inspired several people and aspiring lawyers.

He described four-year law school and full-time teaching load as “no easy feat” citing that “burden doubles.”

“I survived another day, and that went on for four years. Law school is never easy. Every day is a struggle. I was academically confident for most of my time during my prelaw, but I rarely had that confidence as a law student. Law school makes everyone rethink their intellectual capacity, and it made me doubt myself,” Manuel shared.

Manuel then dedicated his juris doctor victory to everyone who “struggles to survive everyday.”

“This is for all of us who struggle to survive every day. This is for the people who continue to believe that there’s a good tomorrow in the sorrows of today. This is for all working students who take the burden of living double lives. This is for those who have less but strive for more. We turn our struggles into success. We make the hurdles our opportunities. We transform our fears into power,” Manuel said.

“Today, in this another Friday afternoon, after thousands of students taught, after 198 units of teaching, after 169 units of law school, after 4 years, we’re here, and we survived another day,” he concluded.

Is this real?

After learning that he ranked sixth in the 2019 Bar exams, Manuel tweeted that he was in disbelief.

He also said he was not expecting it.

OMG IS THIS REAL? AM I ATTY. KENNETH MANUEL, CPA, TOP 6 OF THE 2019 BAR??? HOY TOTOO BA TO KAKAGISING KO LANG HOYYYY SHETTTT OMG OMG OMG — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) April 29, 2020

Hindi ako umasang magtatop ng Bar. Ganito isang sched ko during my working Bar review days. Kaya hindi ako nagrereply sa mga good luck niyo kasi alam ko madidisappoint kayo. “Sure topnotcher yan” and I’m like “luh kung alam mo lang”. I should have believed you guys! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/ff3zi3tMF5 — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) April 29, 2020

Manuel shared that he had to take a social media hiatus because of the anxiety over the Bar exam results.

“I slept at 4am last night (after watching Onward) kasi ayaw kong hintayin yung Bar result at sobrang nakakaanxiety. I put my phone on airplane mode and I asked someone to email me my result para icheck ko sa tablet (i uninstalled all socmed apps sa tablet except Gmail) nkklk. gusto ko sana pagkagising ko nandun na bar result,” he tweeted, adding that his blood pressure was heightened after waking up to the examination results.

As of writing, “Sir K” is the second top trending topic on Twitter Philippines with over 7,800 tweets.

The SC announced that a total of 2,103 law graduates passed the 2019 Bar examination which has a passing rate of 27.36%.

Mae Diane Azores of UST-Legaspi topped the Bar Exams with a score of 91.049%.