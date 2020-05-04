Zero physical contact: Budget burger chain levels up order game by installing slides in kiosks

A budget burger franchise recently introduced its own initiative of limiting physical contact among its customers amid the community quarantine protocols in place.

Angel’s Burger announced that its two branches in Marikina City, the kiosk in Sto. Niño and the one in Lamuan, are already open to accept orders regularly from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The announcement included pictures of the kiosks covered with protective plastic except the area where customers are supposed to pay and get their orders.

A makeshift slide was installed in its place so that physical contact among the customers is significantly reduced in a bid to reduce the spread of the viral disease.

The burger chain shared a close-up version of the makeshift slide where the customer is supposed to place his bills at the left slide and then waits for his order on the right slide.

The pictures and video of the makeshift slide were initially shared by Facebook user Kim Alonzo who credited the innovation to burger franchise’s team on special operations, maintenance and its area managers and auditors.

He also acknowledged advertising agency Mojica-Torres Creative Solutions for the innovation.

Meanwhile, Filipinos praised the protective design on the comments section of the post.

“Ang galing…welcome back, burger ng bayan,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Ang galing naman ng nakaisip niyan,” another online user wrote.

Others, however, expressed their concern about the ventilation of the burger chain’s staff inside the kiosk.

“Wawa yung tindera, sobrang init sa loob niyan,” a Filipino commented.

“Feeling ko napaka init sa loob,” another online user shared.

Angel’s Burger sells budget burgers to Filipinos on-the-go. It has several kiosks across the country and it is known for its “buy-one-take-one” offerings that made it popular to burger lovers and those craving for quick yet fulfilling meals.

The protective plastic around the burger chain’s kiosks is meant to reduce physical contact while community protocols are in place, which include stringent social distancing measures to be observed by the public.

Malacañang earlier said that the general community quarantine, the lowest level of quarantine protocols, will be the “new normal” as the global community awaits the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Until there is no vaccine available, communities must strictly practice social distancing measures which limit close physical contact to mitigate the spread of the deadly pathogen.