TV Patrol makes surprise comeback via ABS-CBN’s units, subsidiaries

Embattled broadcast giant ABS-CBN on Thursday announced that its flagship news program, “TV Patrol” can now be streamed on its online platforms and other properties not affected by the closure order.

The country’s largest broadcaster went off the air on May 5 in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease-and-desist order to the network due to the expiration its franchise.

Its former franchise which was granted to ABS-CBN in March 1995 expired last May 4.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said the NTC has the authority to decide on whether it would allow the network continue its operations beyond its license’s expiration date.

Days after its radio and television signed off, ABS-CBN’s social media accounts suddenly posted TV Patrol’s logo with the caption: “May magbabalik. Abangan mamaya.”

The hashtag #TVPatrol immediately made it to the top trends on Twitter Philippines following the online announcement.

As of writing, the hashtag has more than 20,200 tweets.

TV Patrol also had a successful comeback at the scheduled 6:25 p.m. on the platforms mentioned with more than 170,000 viewers on the network’s Facebook page livestream.

The news program can be streamed in the following platforms, starting Thursday evening:

Official website: news.abs-cbn.com

Official Facebook page: Facebook.com/ abscbnNEWS

Official YouTube: youtube.com/ ABSCBNNews

Video-streaming service and app i Want .PH

A BS-CBN News Channel (ANC)

While ABS-CBN’s radio and television operations remained closed until their franchise gets renewed, its other units and subsidiaries are still allowed by law to continue running.

These are all of ABS-CBN’s online websites in news, entertainment and sports, and iWant, where Filipino subscribers can still watch its most popular shows and stream new ones.

The iWant app, which can be downloaded for free, can easily be accessed via app stores such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store. It already has more than 10 million downloads.

ANC, on the other hand, is a cable news channel, therefore not covered by NTC’s order to stop broadcasting.

Star Cinema, ABS-CBN’s film production unit, will also continue operating.

ABS-CBN reporters previously expressed hope that they will continue delivering news updates and information amid being off the air.

Calls to defend press freedom and bring ABS-CBN back on the air also dominated social media.

Some lawmakers also denounced the decision to cease the network’s operations, which first happened when martial law was declared in the country in 1972.

Meanwhile, as TV Patrol returned online and on ANC, the news program asked its viewers to share photos of them watching the news cast’s comeback.

Kapamilya, sinamahan mo ba kami sa muling pagbabalik ng #TVPatrol? Sa sama-sama nating pagpapa-Patrol, i-share na ang inyong mga larawan o video ng inyong panonood.https://t.co/OG2UsykKCThttps://t.co/FOGArOi6Be

Facebook: https://t.co/XnOXqE0cD8

YouTube: https://t.co/MbP0ssFXfn pic.twitter.com/tSK57q10cx — TV Patrol (@TVPatrol) May 7, 2020

Television host Gretchen Ho also thanked the public for their support for the news program’s return.