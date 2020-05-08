From news updates to grocery shopping: How Filipino moms are maximizing Twitter experience

Moms take the spotlight as microblogging platform Twitter celebrates the upcoming Mother’s Day by highlighting the topics that matter to them the most as parents.

Unknown to many, 25% of its online users based in the Philippines are composed of mothers who are mainly millennials.

The data was based on a study cited by the platform, the 2019 Global Web Index.

Being some of the youngest mothers in their group, these moms are also the most technologically-inclined among their peers.

“As the platform of choice for real-time information, moms go to Twitter to search for #WhatsHappening around the globe and even proudly share their motherhood journey on Twitterverse,” the platform noted in a statement.

They rounded up some of the most common topics that moms talk about when they go to the social networking service.

Get real-time information

As one of the forefront platforms in terms of releasing real-time updates and reports, Filipino moms go to Twitter to keep themselves updated on news and current affairs.

The platform said that 60% of mothers rely on social media to stay up-to-date on happenings.

Around 48% of them have specifically read a news report on Twitter itself.

Sharing MOMents

Some mothers also utilize the platform to keep their relatives and friends updated amid the community quarantine, as well as share precious moments they have with their children.

Other mothers also use the platform to share insights which their peers can learn from.

Ella playing her guitar while I prepare breakfast:

🎶🎵 “Old McDonald had a farm eieio,

On that farm he had a Tyrannosauruth Rexth eieio,

With a rar rar her, rar rar there,

Old Mcdonald had a farm, eieiooooo”🎶🎵

🦖🦖🦖 #toddlerquarantine — Kiara (@kiaraelluna) April 28, 2020

All about pop culture

It might be surprising but Twitter noted that “over 45% of moms search for updates about the latest series.”

This includes newbie mom Anne Curtis-Smith who fangirled over famous South Korean dramas like “Crash Landing On You” and “Itaewon Class.”

Just finished itaewon class. Such a good story about revenge. Kind of gave me count of monte cristo vibes but of course, with a very different attack. Husay ni park seo-joon. I found him charming in WWWSK so was nice to see a different side of him here.. 👍🏽 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 18, 2020

Naubos ata luha ko nung isang gabi hindi na ako nakaiyak nung Last episode .

Ngayon naman iniisip ko kong ang ang magiging ending ng TWOM🤣🤣🤣🤣 — @eezillb_0703 (@lizberongoy) May 2, 2020

Tips, tips, tips

Moms also use the microblogging platform to share tips to their fellow peers, from skincare routines to small hacks that can make their lives convenient.

“Moms surely have some practical tips and advice on how to win in life, and they can definitely learn from one another by sharing it on Twitter,” the platform noted.

Tips: Start using at least a toner & a moisturizer early on if I were you. Ako late bloomer. Nahawa lang ako sa sister ko. Mom ko loyal Olay user yun for decades. Nahiyang sya kaya she looks younger for her age of 74. Don’t forget to apply SPF also. Prevents premature aging! (7) — Troobs (@troobie_md) February 20, 2020

Shopping for family

Twitter also revealed that 70% of moms on the platform are the “main food shoppers in the household.”

In the United States, Pew Research Center also noted that women tend to do the cooking and grocery shopping in the household more than their male counterparts.

Spent my Friday doing the most "mom" things possible:

1. Woke up at 6 to cook leftover sausages with fried rice

2. Gardening! Kasi dumating na yung inorder kong lupa.

3. Bought groceries for the week!

4. Called my mother in law for her lumpia recipe!

5. Nagluto ng tatlong ulam! — Mac X (@macdoodly) May 8, 2020

The microblogging platform said that it is an evidence that mothers “truly want the best for their families.”

It added that this “reflects on their effort to provide everything that their loved ones need.”