India-based FB page ‘DDS Confessions’ might get taken down due to continued harassment

The handler of the Facebook page from India, which recently made local headlines after being spammed by the president’s online supporters, lately informed its followers that the account might be taken down due to continued online harassment.

The page called DDS Confessions is dedicated to the alumni of a school in India called Daisy Dales Secondary School.

Based on its profile, the is not affiliated to the school itself and has been running since March 16, 2013.

On May 12, the account suddenly made online buzz after supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte also called Diehard Duterte Supporters suddenly mistook the page as a pro-administration account because of the namesake.

DDS alumni – Please ignore this postChinese/Philippino weirdos – Please pay attentionOver the past few weeks 100s of… Posted by DDS Confessions on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The “DDS” term also refers to the so-called “Davao Death Squad,” which has been linked to Duterte when he was still mayor of Davao City.

The admin of India-based DDS Confessions page bared that it has been “spammed” by posts of Duterte’s supporters and asked them to stop.

“For the love of whatever you guys worship, please stop,” its post read.

After a series of posts calling them out, the handler informed its Filipino followers that another page called “Crabbler” started a mass reporting initiative against the India-based account.

DDS Confessions also attached screenshots of those who were reporting the page to Facebook.

“If this page gets deleted soon – just know that it’s been an honor interacting with y’all,” the post read.

“To the dipsh*** reporting, give it your best shot. You can report and ban a tiny page from India, but you can’t ban your own smart younger generation,” it added.

Hey Fantastic Filipino Friends,This page is being mass reported by Satan's tumor's little tumors, initiated by another… Posted by DDS Confessions on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Based on the previous posts of the page, the constant spamming from Duterte’s supporters prompted the page handler to research the president and he seemed to not like what he found.

He referred to Duterte as “Satan’s tumor” and “borderline psychopathic lunatic.”

DDS alumni – Please ignoreFilipino fanatics – Listen upWhen 2020 started I didn't plan on spending 12 hours straight… Posted by DDS Confessions on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

In another post, he thanked Filipinos who showed support to him and helped him stop the online attacks.

I really didn't want to do a third post related to clusterfuck but I have to respond to the 100s of messages in some… Posted by DDS Confessions on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

“It’s great to see that majority of you are well educated, smart & considerate. If even 1% of you entered politics, the conditions would improve drastically. (Obviously, unless you get murdered by Satan’s tumor),” the page admin said.

“Please don’t send messages saying ‘Thank you’, ‘You’re brave’, ‘Thanks for supporting us’ or anything along the lines of that. I’m just a guy who was bored and my country isn’t doing great in terms of politics either,” he added.

Is there a real DDS Confessions page?

A cursory search of Interaksyon on Facebook and Twitter showed that there are social accounts with similar names.

On Twitter, there’s an account called “DDS Confessions,” created this month, which appeared to expose accounts of Duterte supporters on social media.

Tweets by ddsconfessions

Similarly, on Facebook, an account called the DDS Confession Archives also posts memes and other graphics against Duterte and his policies.