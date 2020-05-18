27 virtual museum tours you can take in the Philippines as world celebrates Int’l Museum Day

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines encouraged Filipinos to visit the Facebook pages of different museums in the country as the world celebrates the International Museum Day amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The commission through its newly-created Twitter account shared that the pages of 27 different history museums are “very active” and included some pictures for visual reference in a thread.

Did you know? The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has 27 Philippine History museums across the country. While we are all on #COVID19PH quarantine, these museums are very active on FB. Do follow them! #Museums4Equality#NHM2020 #MakeItHistoric#IMD2020 pic.twitter.com/3ZJ76apclM — National Historical Commission of the Philippines (@NHCPOfficial) May 18, 2020

The following museums are:

Museo Nina Juan at Antonio Luna in Badoc, Ilocos Norte Museo ni Ramon Magsaysay in Castillejos, Zambales Museo ng Kasaysayang Panlipunan ng Pilipinas in Angeles City, Pampanga Museo at Aklatan ni Pangulong Diosdado Macapagal in Lubao, Pampanga Museo ni Mariano Ponce in Baliuag, Bulacan Museo ni Marcelo H. Del Pilar in Bulakan, Bulacan Museo Ng Kasaysayang Pampulitikal Ng Pilipinas in Casa Real, Malolos, Bulacan Museo ng Republika ng 1899 in Malolos, Bulacan Museo ni Manuel Quezon in Quezon City Presidential Car Museum in Quezon City Museo ng Katipunan in San Juan City Museo El Deposito, Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City Museo ni Apolinario Mabini in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Mesa, Manila Museo ni Jose Rizal Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo in Kawit, Cavite Museo ni Baldomero Aguinaldo in Kawit, Cavite Museo ng Paglilitis ni Andres Bonifacio in Maragondon, Cavite Museo ni Jose Rizal in Calamba, Laguna Museo ng Libingan sa Ilalim ng Lupa ng Nagcarlan in Laguna Museo ni Miguel Malvar in Sto. Tomas, Batangas Museo ni Apolinario Mabini in Tanauan, Batangas Museo nina Leon at Galicano Apacible in Taal, Batangas Museo nina Marcela Mariño at Felipe Agoncillo in Taal, Batangas Museo ni Jesse Robredo in Naga City Museum of Philippine Economic History in Iloilo City Museo ng Pamana at Kasaysayang Boholano in Loay, Bohol Museo ni Jose Rizal Dapitan in Zamboanga City

The NHCP said that Filipinos can also visit the agency’s official Facebook page dedicated to the history museums, as well as the different museums’ respective pages.

People can also take virtual tours of museums amid the community quarantine. Some of the museums that can be visited online are the Museo de Intramuros, Ayala Museum, and Presidential Museum and Library in Malacanang Palace.

These museums partnered with Google to make its galleries accessible despite travel restrictions imposed by the lockdown.

Non-essential travel remains prohibited under the modified enhanced community quarantine and the general community quarantine.

People can only travel if they are part of the industries allowed to operate and if they want to secure essential goods and services for their household.

Means of cultural exchange

The International Museum Day is celebrated every 18th of May around the world.

It was established by the International Council of Museums and it invites museums in the global community to raise awareness of the museum’s important role in societies.

These roles include being a “means of cultural exchange” and enabling an “enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

For this year, the theme of the commemoration is “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion” which aims to “celebrate the diversity of perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums.”

The theme also aims to champion the “tools for identifying and overcoming bias” in what museums display, as well as the stories they tell.