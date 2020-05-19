‘The Umbrella Academy’ cast announces return with iconic at-home dance

The Umbrella Academy S2: Date Announcement Our favorite siblings are back to show us we're never alone 🖤 The Umbrella Academy returns on July 31! Posted by Netflix on Monday, May 18, 2020

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday evening announced that superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” is set to return with a fresh season.

In true “The Umbrella Academy” fashion, the series cast or the Hargreeves siblings played by Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min recreated the iconic season 1 “I Think We’re Alone Now” dance scene in their respective homes as they announced that the series will return on July 31.

The series, based on a comic series of the same title, written by Gerard Way, launched February 15 last year. The comics version was illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and released by Dark Horse Comics.

It follows the lives of seven extraordinary humans who were born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before October 1, 1989. They were later adopted by a billionaire who created The Umbrella Academy and prepared his “children” to save the world.

The first season showed the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. However, the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

“The Umbrella Academy” set to return with ten hour-long episodes was produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix.

Steve Blackman, known for “Fargo” and “Altered Carbon” will likewise comeback as showrunner and executive producer.

He will be joined by co-executive producers, Jeff King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Comic makers Way and Ba will also serve as co-executive producers.

