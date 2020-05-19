Feng shui Master Hanz Cua breaks silence on initial prediction for 2020

Feng shui consultant Hanz Cua recently broke his silence after being heavily criticized online for initially predicting that the year 2020 will be a “strong, prosperous and lucky year.”

Cua, who has been reportedly practicing feng shui for 15 years, said in an exclusive interview with Manila Bulletin that feng shui is “not 100 percent perfect” and that it only serves as a “guide.”

“Feng shui is not 100 percent perfect. Hindi ibig sabihin na gumamit ka ng mga charm, okay ka na. Kailangan pa rin natin ng sipag at tiwala sa Diyos. Guide lamang ang feng shui at nasa mga kamay pa rin natin ang magiging kapalaran natin. Lagi po nating tatandaan na gabay lamang ang feng shui,” he said.

Cua also likened feng shui to weather forecasts, wherein meteorologists cannot necessarily give an extremely accurate prediction of a weather, only an outlook.

“Sa weather prediction, may mga ginagamit silang tools and modules. Ganun din kami sa feng shui. May mga tools din kami. And just like sa pag-predict ng weather, minsan sasabihin ng weather forecaster uulan pero hindi naman umuulan. Ganun din kami sa feng shui,” he added.

Cua shared that feng shui predictions are based on the alignment of stars and how it affects an individual depending on the circumstances of his birth.

“Sa astrology based ang feng shui readings. Nag-iiba rin ang events due to changes in the alignment of stars,” he said.

The feng shui consultant in a separate interview with the Philippine Entertainment Portal claimed that every feng shui consultant in the country had previously referred to 2020 as a “good year.”

“That’s the general forecast based on our feng shui tools for 2020. No one ever predicted among us that COVID-19 would affect the economy and health of the people around the world,” he said.

Year of the Metal Rat

In his 2020 prediction last December, Cua said that the year 2020 will be a “good year for almost all of the animal signs because 2020 will be a strong, prosperous and lucky year.”

He previously added that it will also be a good year to launch new business ventures and find a new job.

2020 is considered the Year of the Metal Rat in Chinese horoscope. It started on January 25 and it will end on Feb. 11, 2021.

Reports have observed that the Metal Rat has “brought widespread death and destruction” in an alleged series of historical coincidences whenever it comes to China every 60 years.

Significant events include the First Opium War from 1839 to 1842, the Boxer Rebellion from 1988 to 1901, the Great Chinese Famine in 1960 and the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

2020 in the Philippines

Meanwhile, Cua’s words about the year 2020 have since been quoted and criticized by Filipinos who recalled his prediction in light of what has happened in the country so far.

Shoutout kay Master Hanz Cua na nagsabing 'strong, prosperous and lucky year' daw ang 2020. Asan ka na? Nangigigil ako. — 배미란 (@alyannabiruar) May 15, 2020

hanz cua biggest scammer of 2020 — † (@karltiston) May 19, 2020

– San na ba si Master Hanz Cua @masterHanz168 na nagsabi na maganda ang magiging pasok ng year 2020? Paki explain ang nakita mo sa bolang crystal mo. Bakit parang fake news na hula mo? #MasterHanzCua #ECQ — Von Adarlo (@vonadarlo) May 14, 2020

This year, the Philippine has so far experienced a volcanic eruption, earthquakes and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last January, Taal Volcano erupted after more than 40 years of silence and destroyed homes of local residents near the area whose livelihoods depend on fishing and tourism.

It also caused several class suspensions and disruption of work schedules and airline activities.

Earthquakes having a 5.0-magnitude and higher were also experienced by Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao earlier this year.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Leyte and other towns which caused class suspensions while a 6.1-magnitude jolted General Santos City and the Sarangani Province. Both happened in March.

This month, Filipinos also saw a historic shutdown of one of the country’s largest broadcast networks, ABS-CBN, after its franchise expired on May 4.

Cua, a resident astrologer of the network’s morning show “Umagang Kay Ganda,” said his livelihood was also affected by the network’s closure.

Lastly, the country became a victim of the coronavirus disease that has since claimed millions of lives globally when it registered its first case in the first month of the year.

A Chinese national traveled from Wuhan, China—the initial epicenter of the outbreak—and arrived in the Philippines on January 21.

As of May 19, the Department of Health reported that there are 12,942 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of which, 837 people have died while 2,843 have recovered from the viral disease causing the pandemic.