Filipinos can now consult a doctor from home through DOH’s new telemedicine website

The Department of Health on Tuesday launched its own telemedicine website where Filipinos can consult their illness, whether related to the novel coronavirus or not, in the comforts of their homes.

The telemedicine website called Healthnow.ph was developed in partnership with HealthNow, an initiative of Globe Capital Venture Holdings, Inc., Vigos Ventures, Inc., and their affiliates.

HealthNow joins other software companies CloudPx and SeeYouDoc that offer telemedicine consultation services in the country.

The online consultation is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 pm. Services are put on-hold during lunchtime or between 12 noon to 1 pm.

“The public can now log into the HealthNow portal and consult licensed doctors via video call or schedule an online appointment,” DOH said on Facebook on May 26.

DOH LAUNCHES NEW TELEMEDICINE SITEThe Department of Health partners with HealthNow, an initiative of Globe Capital… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Last April, the health department also offered telemedicine services but only via free phone calls at (02) 8424-1724.

The hotline number of Globe Telehealth, Inc (KonsultaMD), meanwhile, is at (02) 7798-8000.

However, this round-the-clock service is reserved for Metro Manila residents only and is only open every Tuesday.

Through the new platform, any Filipino with internet access in the country can now avail of medical consultation services from volunteer doctors via video conferencing.

The HealthNow’s website states that it is “a platform utilizing Google Suite, or GSuite, products. HealthNow aims to help connect patients and doctors without leaving their homes to provide immediate medical advice and decongest hospitals.”

This service is also provided for free.

“HealthNow will be introduced as a free service in the spirit of bayanihan to alleviate the current situation of our nation,” the website said.

What to expect

The HealthNow homepage immediately directs a website visitor to an online form that helps them find a doctor.

Given the possibility of the number of users that would attempt to access the website at the same time, HealthNow informs the public that the waiting time will depend on the number of available volunteer doctors and patients.

“Once we have found free time, we will send you an SMS of the time of the consultation and link to the Google Hangouts meeting room for the consultation. Please be sure to be there 5 minutes before the consultation,” the website said.

DOH also attached websites and hotline numbers of other telemedicine services available in the country on its post.