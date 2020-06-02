Social media personality ‘Macoy Dubs’ ventures as part-time rider of food delivery service

Social media personality Mark Averilla, also known as “Macoy Dubs” or the viral “Mean Girls” Filipino dubber, shared that he applied to join a food delivery service for his part-time work.

Averilla on Monday said that he applied to Food Panda and added that he is still on the onboarding process. He shared that he will only fulfill his delivery duties on weekends since his weekdays are devoted to his full-time work.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he works as a full-time social media manager at a creative agency and a part-time college instructor at his alma mater, Colegio de San Juan Letran-Manila.

Averilla expressed his excitement over his new obligation and hoped to be able to see his followers.

“Kita-kits sa mga pinto ninyo,” he said.

Lots of them were excited for Averilla’s additional stint on top of being an instructor and a content creator. Some of them couldn’t help but share potential scenarios in jest.

“Can’t wait mamiii! Tapos gay lingo gagamitin mong pang bati char!” a Twitter user said.

“Sipag niyo naman po. Ingats,” wrote another online user.

“Macoy sa pintuan ng bahay niyo: ‘Ola mga marse!'” another online user commented.

“Ang saya! Hahhaha pagkaabot ng order sasabihin: ‘Ganda ka?!’ ng nakapout then irap,” commented an amused Filipino, who referenced Averilla’s catchphrase in his viral “Mean Girls” video clips dubbed in Filipino.

Averilla first made waves on the internet when he dubbed some scenes of the famous American teen movie in Filipino with gay lingo or “beki” lines.

High demand for delivery services

His new stint as a food delivery partner comes at a time when delivery services are in high demand due to the community quarantine imposed over the country in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While quarantine guidelines have loosened under the general community quarantine, Filipinos are still encouraged to stay at home and work remotely.

People below 21-years-old and above 60-years-old cannot go out but the latter are allowed if they are accessing essential goods or services or if they need to work. The same rules apply to individuals with immunodeficiency, comorbidity or other health risks, and pregnant women.

This has prompted Filipinos to rely on delivery services of grocery items, as well as food products from restaurants and eating establishments, instead.