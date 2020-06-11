Pasig City to send-off COVID-19 recovered patients in time for Independence Day, says Vico Sotto

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto shared that the city has many patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19. These survivors will finally go home on the same day as the country’s Independence Day on June 12 after being in quarantine for a long period.

Sotto, who recently became popular online over his stellar response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, tweeted:

“Marami tayong recoveries na lalabas ng pasilidad natin bukas! Sakto sa Araw ng Kalayaan!”

As of June 10, Pasig City recorded a total of 663 positive cases, 324 recoveries and 74 deaths.

Overall, as of June 11, the Department of Health reported a total of 24,000 positive cases wherein 253 are “fresh” and 190 are “late” in the country.

Sotto also reported on Thursday that there are 260 active cases in Pasig City and only one new confirmed case and eight new recoveries.

On Thursday morning, Sotto shared a photo of the dreary weather brought by tropical depression “Butchoy.”

Naku, malakas ang ulan… sana tumila na kaagad para di maantala ang pamamahagi ng Pasig Supplemental Sap. 90% pa naman… Posted by Vico Sotto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

He expressed hope that they could meet the 90% target distribution of the special amelioration program in Pasig City for the day.

“Naku, malakas ang ulan… sana tumila na kaagad para di maantala ang pamamahagi ng Pasig Supplemental Sap. 90% pa naman target natin ngayong Huwebes,” he said.

Sotto also announced that Zumba classes to be held at the city’s centralized quarantine facility are suspended because of the rainy weather.

“Sayang, may special instructor pa naman sana ngayon,” Sotto quipped.

Aside from dance classes, the centralized facility also holds movie nights amid the implementation of the general community quarantine, according to photos he shared on Twitter last June 9.

May pa movie night sa centralized quarantine! (photos sent by Nurse Anna) pic.twitter.com/MzYczT5jAI — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) June 9, 2020

Sotto earlier received praises for his initiatives to help his constituents cope with the global health and economic crisis. He was likewise lauded last month for his position to ensure the city’s youth can still pursue education.

In a Facebook post, Sotto provided two options for them:

Resumption of onsite classes

Hold virtual classes

The young city chief executive also said that the local government had been working with the Department of Education to come up with workable solutions for the students.

“DepEd (Department of Education) is doing module-development now but we will also assist as needed,” Sotto said.

Deped moved the opening of classes for the school year 2020 to 2021 to August 24 but would no longer hold face-to-face classes. The new academic calendar would end on April 30, 2021.