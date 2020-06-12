GrandMañanita spotlight goes to Aling Marie and Sinas-dressed Juana Change

Viral sari-sari store owner Marie Dinglasan also known as “Aling Marie” and actress-activist Mae Paner also known as “Juana Change” were among the scene-stealers during Friday’s anti-terror bill assembly dubbed “Grand Mañanita.”

Dinglasan surprised the crowd when she graced the assembly just days after she became viral for her video where she called out President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters and hurled curses at them.

In her viral Facebook live “Kayumanggi Ako” video, Dinglasan stressed the importance of public dissent and said that she is non-partisan.

READ: Aling Marie and ‘Kayumanggi ako’: Video of Filipina store owner goes viral for supporting public dissent

Dinglasan said she was invited by the youth but she also personally wanted to attend the assembly to voice out her opposition to the anti-terrorism bill feared for its possible draconian enforcement.

On the other hand, Paner caught the public’s attention both offline and online as she impersonated the embattled Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas.

Paner wore a similar orange shirt worn by Sinas for his controversial birthday “salubong” or mañanita. She also brought props such as Voltes V cake and roses which were captured in the now-deleted photos of the National Capital Region Police Office Public Information Office.

During the Independence Day demonstration, Paner also danced to the tune of “Mañanita” which is an altered version of the popular song of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello titled “Señorita.”

The chorus lyrics were altered to “I hate it when you call me terorista.”

A similar altered version of the song was posted by content creator Mark “Macoy Dubs” Averilla on June 5 and has since gained 291,500 views, over 33,300 likes and 10,800 retweets.

I hate it when you call me Terorista,

Ang gusto ko lang naman mag Protesta,

Señorita cover chz pic.twitter.com/Pr1mmMX4TB — Macoystraboomboom Dubsaret Eklavou Kemerootizchi (@macoydubs1) June 5, 2020



Meanwhile, aside from Dinglasan and Paner, spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares were among the notable attendees of the Grand Mañanita.

These groups and individuals opposing the anti-terrorism bill called the assembly a mañanita in reference to the birthday event of Sinas that earned criticisms for breaking the quarantine rules which the police themselves are enforcing.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan earlier advised the protesters to call their event “mañanita” and bring roses as well.

Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa and Justice Secretary Menardo Gamboa on Thursday said the police would strictly enforce a ban on mass gatherings on June 12.

However, critics of the anti-terrorism bill pushed through with a demonstration and practiced measures such as physical distancing and wearing of masks.