These inspiring shadow art and timelapse painting videos honor COVID-19 frontliners on Independence Day

In time for Philippine Independence Day, a number of artists created inspirational shadow art and timelapse painting videos to pay tribute to the nation’s modern heroes, COVID-19 frontliners.

Araneta City, a hub of retail, entertainment, residential, hospitality, and office developments, posted these creative collaboration videos on their Facebook page.

Asia’s Got Talent 2019 grand finalist Shadow Ace, whose real name is Philip Jose Galit, released a shadow art performance titled “Salamat! Makabagong Kalayaan” where he gave salute to COVID-19 frontliners.

The Batangas native’s shadow art performance was in the tune of “Sige lang” a song of Quest.

Shadow Ace learned the craft from continuous power blackouts and his eagerness to entertain his family.

Meanwhile, youth artist Jhem Cruz Cacho and Steph Lopera painted “Makabagong Bayani Para sa Makabagong Kalayaan” also dedicated to frontliners.

“Para mainspire din ang mga makabagong bayani natin — ang mga frontliners — gusto kong ipakita na kahit mahirap ang laban, lubos silang kelangan ng bayan,” Cacho said.

The two artists painting features nurses who are in the front lines of the battle against novel coronavirus pandemic.



