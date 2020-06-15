Filipinos urged to support QC jeepney drivers as they join delivery service

Some Filipino online users are calling on the public to support jeepney drivers as they join a newly-launched initiative of a delivery service app in partnership with the local government of Quezon City.

Delivery service firm Lalamove last week announced a new service on its platform called “LalaJeep” that seeks to help jeepney drivers who have been displaced in the city due to the lockdown measures imposed by the community quarantine.

Reports said that around 200 drivers have already signed up for the program that gives them an alternative means of livelihood while the prohibition on public utility vehicles is still in place.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte welcomed this tie-up.

“This program is a welcome initiative because we will be able to help jeepney drivers affected by the community quarantine,” she said.

“We are grateful to Lalamove for piloting this project in Quezon City,” Belmonte added.

The “LalaJeep” service also aims to provide more affordable options for business owners heavily reliant on the delivery service as they serve their customers amid quarantine.

“As many businesses are transitioning to online selling, which demands delivery services, LalaJeep will be a big support not just for jeepney drivers but also for small traders,” Mona Yap, head of the city’s small business and cooperatives development and promotions office, said.

“LalaJeep” is available on the platform from June 15 to August 15.

Right off the bat, it immediately gained support from Filipinos who also urged their fellow friends and acquaintances to avail of the service in a bid to help the jeepney drivers.

Try Lalajeep to help the jeepney drivers 🙂

Another Facebook user urged the public to avail of the service despite being a non-resident of Quezon City.

“If ever you’ll be booking at Lalamove, try LalaJeep to help our Manong jeepney drivers. Since a lot of our Manong struggles to have income today due to quarantine at wala ngang pasahero means walang ‘barya lang po sa umaga’ and some of them are even begging in streets just to survive a day, and now this is our time to help, try LalaJeep!” Leonise Paras wrote.

Everyone, lalamove did this! Lalajeep 🧡🧡🧡If ever you'll be booking at lalamove, try Lalajeep to help our Manong…

Paras’ post has so far gained around 22,000 reactions and around 27,000 shares on the social networking platform.

Online sellers also urged their fellow sellers to avail of the service so they could help the jeepney drivers.

Hi! I just want to share na may Lalajeep na. Try to consider using this lalo na sa mga online seller diyan like me. Help na din natin to sa jeepney drivers 🧡

Jeepney drivers are still not allowed to ferry commuters amid the general community quarantine, which Metro Manila and other regions are under.

Recently, six of them took it to the streets in Caloocan City to protest for the resumption of their operations as it is their sole means of livelihood.

They were previously detained for supposedly violating Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to their participation in the protest against the government’s current ban on jeepneys, the most affordable public transport option.

Meanwhile, the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide or PISTON defended the drivers and said that they practiced physical distancing measures and wore the requisite face masks during the protests.

Jeepneys have not been operating for more than two months since lockdown measures were implemented by the government in a bid to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.