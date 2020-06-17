On his birthday, Sotto asked for donations while Pasig City gave away 3K food packs to jeepney drivers

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday encouraged his supporters to donate grocery food packs instead of organizing a surprise birthday party amid the general community quarantine in place.

President Rodrigo Duterte early this week announced that GCQ will be extended in Metro Manila until June 30.

In his posts on Facebook and Twitter, Sotto said that charity work for the less fortunate is his wish for his 31st birthday.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumati at sa mga babati pa lang! Sa mga nagtatanong kung ano ang gusto kong regalo, bumili na lang po kayo ng grocery foodpack at ipamigay sa nangangailangan (pwede nyo i-drop off sa RED o sa mayor’s office; kung ano ang mas convenient),” Sotto said.

He also reminded his constituents that on-site mass gatherings such as a birthday party are still prohibited under GCQ to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Under the GCQ guidelines released last May, gatherings are restricted to at least ten people only and some non-essential businesses are also allowed to operate at limited capacity.

“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party. Hindi naman ako mahilig sa party at higit pa rito, bawal pa ang mga mass gathering...buhay na buhay pa si COVID-19 mga kaibigan! Papunta na po akong opis ngayon. Kung may binabalak kayo, itigil niyo na yan!” Sotto said.

Following Sotto’s birthday request, the Pasig City government managed to distribute food packs to over 3,000 jeepney drivers who were among those who lost their livelihood during the duration of the lockdown.

Jeepneys and UV express vans are still not yet allowed to operate around Metro Manila until June 21, according to the instructions of the Department of Transportation.

Volta delos Santos, an officer in charge ng Pasig Traffic Parking Management Office, expressed hope that they could receive more donations from the private sector to give to public utility drivers who live in the city.

“Sakaling makakakuha pa ng donations tutuloy natin ito,” Delos Santos said.

“Mayroon kaming kinakausap na private companies para maging partner para po sila maging bahagi ng kanilang mga deliveries, parcels,” he added.

Sotto, the son of actor and actress Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes, has earned a stellar reputation during the pandemic because of his unique and proactive initiatives to help Pasig city residents cope with their economic, financial and medical struggles.

From sanitation tents, mobile wet markets to financial aid, Sotto’s strategies, which were also adopted by other mayors in the region, constantly earned a public nod among Filipinos online and even reached a point that some of them sought to lead the Philippines in the future.