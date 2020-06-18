As Cubao’s Today x Future closes, patrons recall how it became a safe space for LGBTQ community

Patrons of the well-loved restaurant-bar Today x Future on Thursday recalled how this popular Cubao hangout place became their “safe space” as the bar announced closure due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hole-in-the-wall nightclub was known for hosting several events and being one of the “LGBT-friendly places in Manila” at the peripheries of Araneta City in Quezon City.

Some articles earlier recognized that it was “literally one of Cubao’s hottest spots where many queer and trans people converge.” It was also called an “institution on its own right” since it has been serving as a go-to hangout of the LGBTQ community for more than a decade.

On Thursday, the resto-bar took to social media to break the news that it is closing after almost 12 years.

“Today x Future is closing. After long days and nights of deliberation, wrestling options and way too much alcohol to cushion the emotion, we are left with the decision to say farewell. We would have turned 12 years old but alas, the uncertainty has made it incredibly difficult,” part of its statement reads.

“Thank you for letting us be your space, your home where you grew up, fell in love, fell out of love, discovered so much, learned a lot, met so many people we’re sure you hold close until now. Thank you for letting Today x Future be part of your lives,” it added.

The nightclub also expressed its gratitude to the promoters, performers, the “tireless staff,” and all of its new and old regulars.

“You have made our tiny abode the warmest, most nurturing nursery it can be,” Today x Future continued.

Despite its closure, the management assured its patrons that the nightclub’s sister bar in Makati, Futur:st, “will remain open.”

Today x Future will also hold an online celebration dedicated to the Pride Month on June 27.

Prior to the closure, the nightclub launched an online initiative under the hashtag “#SAVEOURFUTURE” in a bid to sustain its operations amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also launched donation drives to help its staff who have been displaced as an effect of the lockdown, as well as COVID-19 frontliners working in hospitals.

Meanwhile, as the nightclub seals its doors, several patrons took to social media to share how Today x Future has become their “safe space,” particularly as members of the LGBT community.

Naging safe space ng marami ang Future. Myself included. Mas naging in-touch ako with my ~feminine~ side because of TxF. Sa TxF pinanganak si Miss Mildred.

There aren't really that many safe spaces for queer people in Manila. TxF was one those few places. Thank you for all the memories

@TodayxFuture has been my home and refuge during those times that I feel down. Ang dami kong memories sa lugar na toh. TxF helped me to embrace my sexuality and made me feel safe to be gay while living in the city

One of the most heartbreaking news. Today x Future was a safe space, a warm embrace, a home to many queer kids. We found freedom in this place. The upscale bars of BGC have nothing against the familiar vibe of Future. I will miss you.

Another Twitter user recalled how her LGBTQ friends considered Today x Future their “go-to bar to really let loose.”

There are only limited spaces where the LGBTQ community can freely hang out without fear of being discriminated or ridiculed.

While the Philippines considers itself as a gay-friendly country, reports noted that the majority of Filipinos oppose same-sex civil unions as of 2018.