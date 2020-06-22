‘Sexual abuse will never be tolerated’: School probes employee for malicious comment on Kakie Pangilinan

An Ayala-owned chain of private high schools on Sunday said that it is currently investigating the allegations against one of its learning facilitators who allegedly left a sexually malicious comment on social media about teen singer-writer Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan.

Affordable Private Education, Inc. or APEC Schools in a statement released on Twitter said that it will “take immediate and appropriate actions” following the probe into the issue.

It added that the school “strongly condemn such actions against women, may it be in person or online.”

“Sexual abuse in all forms was never, and will never be, tolerated in our institution,” the statement reads.

Here is APEC Schools' official statement about a malicious issue circulating online:

The comment

The statement was similarly shared by a Twitter account called DDS Confessions with username @ddsconfessions that exposes comments and posts of diehard Duterte supporters or DDS.

DDS Confessions was also one of the first ones that exposed the learning facilitator who allegedly left a comment about Pangilinan on a Facebook post of a page called “Crabbler.”

Crabbler posted the screenshot of Pangilinan’s remark on police brutality where she related it to one of the last words of student Kian delos Santos uttered to the police. However, two online users left malicious comments on this post.

Pangilinan initially tweeted: “While we remember George’s ‘I can’t breathe,’ let’s take a minute to remember Kian’s tama na po.'”

DDS Confessions then took notice of the malicious comments and posted it on social media while urging the public to tag Pangilinan’s mother, actress Sharon Cuneta.

It included a screenshot of the comment of Paulo Carlo Victoria, who claims to be a recently-hired learning facilitator at APEC Schools, based on his Facebook bio.

“Gusto natin ata ni Frankie mapasakan (mapasukan) ng saba sa bunganga,” Victoria reportedly wrote in the comments section of the post.

I-tag ninyo si Shawie.Pero eto tandaan ninyo, kaya ganyan ugali ng mga yan dahil produkto sila ng socmed manipulation ng mga tao na nasa isang tweet namin. Kung idedemanda niyo yang dalawa, idemanda niyo din ang ugat dahil bukas, manganganak lang yan ulit.

Cuneta vs social media user

Cuneta over the weekend sought the help of the Department of Justice to possibly file a complaint against a social media user identified as Sonny Alcos, who allegedly threatened to rape Pangilinan following the latter’s remarks on rape and women’s clothing.

Pangilinan previously schooled broadcaster Ben Tulfo who falsely claimed that women should not wear provocative clothes to avoid getting raped.

Alcos had allegedly written that he would rape Pangilinan if he was 12-years-old. His supposed remark was shared by DDS Confession which eventually caught Cuneta’s attention.

“I will find you. You face me, you coward. Tandaan mo kung sino ako. Nanay ni KC, Frankie, Miel at Miguel. You crossed the line,” the megastar said on social media.

“God help me and the law. God help you when I find you. Hindi kita patatahimikin. Tandaan mo ito: Ako ay anak ni Pablo Cuneta. Mali ang binangga mo,” Cuneta added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed that the actress reached out to him and had thought of filing a criminal complaint against the Facebook user.