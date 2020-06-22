As Kanlaon Volcano trends online, netizens discover fast food restaurants pinned on crater on Google maps

Kanlaon Volcano located in Negros island trended on local Twitter on Monday after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an advisory that it recorded volcano-tectonic earthquakes on the western flanks of the volcano.

Filipinos subsequently expressed concern over the Phivolcs advisory prompting Kanlaon to land on the Philippines trending list of Twitter.

During which, some online users also searched for the volcano’s location and noticed some fast food restaurants were pinned in the crater of the volcano on Google Maps.

Twitter user @chrisxzj shared a screenshot of Kanlaon Volcano viewed through Google’s Satellite Map wherein a branch of McDonald’s could be seen in the crater.

“Can someone explain why is there a McDonald’s in the middle of the crater of Kanlaon Volcano?” the user asked.

Can someone explain why is there a McDonald's in the middle of the crater of Kanlaon Volcano? pic.twitter.com/53wSFPKtS5 — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘🥀 (@chrisxzj) June 22, 2020

I checked Google Maps, the reviews are HILARIOUS =)))) Sad to say, McDo Kanlaon only has a 3.1 rating :)) pic.twitter.com/ct33Yo1QiG — naomi (@volcaNAO) June 22, 2020



Another Twitter user @EXplOrationBear got curious, searched for the volcano’s location, and found a Jollibee restaurant next to the McDonald’s branch, both of which are in the crater.

“Anyways I tried to zoom it but then this was the outcome, I just found out there’s also a Jollibee nearby the McDo and the crater,” the user said.

I saw a tweet that says that there's a McDonald's in the middle of the Kanlaon Volcano, so I checked and saw that gurl it was damn legit HAHAHA. Anyways I tried to zoom it but then thi was the outcome, I just found out there's also a Jollibee nearby the McDo and the crater HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/K1EtrAhjL1 — robbie :)(: (@EXplOrationBear) June 22, 2020

While some were amused by the discovery, others questioned the designation of fast food restaurants on the online map.

I just looked at Mt. Kanlaon after an earthquake was felt near that volcano. And came to Google Maps. Found 2 famous food chains. Seriously? Designated on a pit?? Hopefully, it will not be like this until now.. Anyways, keep safe sa mga taga-Negros! #EarthquakeNegrosOccidental pic.twitter.com/NX0CDVjr3m — jcpesa19 (@jcpesa19) June 21, 2020

In a latest cursory check on the online satellite map, Interaksyon only found a branch of Hotel Sogo instead of the two fast food restaurants.

Any Google user is allowed to input or install locations or sites on Google Maps.

Based on Google’s instructions, a user just needs a My Maps account, and he or she can already sign in and add places to specific layers on the online map.

It appears that some users might have added these establishments on the map of the volcano for entertainment purposes.

More than 100 earthquakes

In the volcano bulletin issued at 8 am of June 22, Phivolcs reported that its monitoring network recorded a total of 136 volcano-tectonic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano during the 24-hour observation period.

“Four of these earthquakes at 1:01 AM, 1:04 AM, 1:34 AM, and 2:06 AM were recorded at M3.2-4.7 by the Philippine Seismic Network and were felt at Intensities II to V in La Carlota and Bago City, Negros Occidental and Canlaon City, Negros Oriental,” the advisory read.

Kanlaon Volcano had been on Alert Level 1, which is the same alert level signal as Taal volcano, since March 11.

Alert Level 1 means no imminent eruption, however, the volcano is “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

“The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions,” the advisory said.

Phivolcs also assured the public that it will continue to closely monitor Kanlaon Volcano’s activity.

This development came days after the bureau recorded five volcanic earthquakes at Taal volcano for the past 24 hours starting from June 18.