Local courier says ‘package-throwing’ viral video an isolated case of ‘mishandling parcel’

A local courier on Tuesday issued a statement to clarify the alleged mishandling of parcels following a viral video where its staff were seen throwing the packages.

J&T express, one of the top e-commerce delivery companies in Southeast Asia, said the complaints reached them and they take responsibility for the incident.

It also assured its customers that it is “an isolated case.”“We would like to reiterate that we do not tolerate such acts and behavior, and we humbly take responsibility for this incident,” J&T express.

The courier cited that all of its facilities, including the branches and warehouses across the country, are under 24/7 monitoring.

“We also follow strict protocols in handling the shipments and ensure that these are handled with proper care,” it added.

On Monday, J&T Express was called out online after a video of its staff throwing the pile of packages onto a delivery truck.

In jest, Facebook page Everything AJARA captioned its video “Naka-Bubble wrap naman daw kasi… lol” concluded with an eye-roll emoji.

The Facebook video was shared 54,000 times and earned 12,000 comments and 23,000 reactions.

A similar video was posted on Twitter by @jicocky.

this is a solid proof that these staffs are being careless and throwing parcels like they are some kind of toys!! we packed the parcels neat and safe and this is how you handle them? what kind of service is this? @jntexpressph



The Twitter video gained 70,600 views and earned 1,100 retweets and likes.

“This is a solid proof that these staffs are being careless and throwing parcels like they are some kind of toys!! we packed the parcels neat and safe and this is how you handle them? what kind of service is this? ,” the Twitter user wrote.

“La akong pake kung damit lang hinahagis nila or anong magaan na bagay. La din ako pake if depende sa branch/warehouse yan. It needs to be reported and fixed! Sobrang dami na nilang cases for lost, stolen and damaged items tas makikita pa natin na ganto nila ihandle,” the user added.

Others agreed with the uploader of the video and said this is the reason why they don’t use J&T Express.

One of the reasons why i dont use j&t express 🙂



Another Twitter user, meanwhile, said the incident occurred in its Cavite warehouse.

Sa Cavite Hub daw to guys. And nagsend na yung kakilala ko ng statement from J&T. We are not friends, sa branch lang nila ako nag papaship before. And pinaalam nya yung sinend kong video na kumakalat.



The management of the courier said they have already identified all the involved personnel in the video.

Responsible staff will be properly sanctioned.

“We thank all individuals, especially our customers and employees, for their continuous and trust and support. As a way of showing our gratitude, we are planning to provide incentives for such actions. – J&T Express Philippines,” it said.

Since the national government imposed enhanced community quarantine in March, Filipinos turned to online shopping and food delivery as a practical way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In view of this, delivery services are among the businesses that boomed during the quarantine.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology then obliged delivery couriers to strictly follow quarantine guidelines such as social distancing, and ensure that they are equipped with facemasks, gloves, alcohol, and other protective and precautionary equipment.

In April, J&T Express, which has over 400 branches nationwide, said it “believes that delivery couriers are the ‘Unsung Heroes on Two Wheels’ during this pandemic because it would not be possible for food, groceries, and other essentials to be delivered to people without them.”

It said that since its couriers are also vulnerable to the virus, it is advising its customers to keep minimal contact as much as possible.“Always practice social distancing, even in situations such as receiving a package; think of it as maintaining the safety of the courier, as well,” the courier said.

It added that “some delivery couriers offer the option of having contactless delivery, where you don’t have to see the courier face-to-face and they leave your package at the doorstep or somewhere you choose, then the payment would be settled online.”

The courier said this can also be requested to the courier if the option is unavailable.

J&T Express is among the local couriers that offer affordable deliveries. It has over 400 branches nationwide.

