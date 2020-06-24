‘Shade’ at J&T Express? Angkas promotes services on social media with ‘walang batuhan’ line

Motorcycle taxi service Angkas on Wednesday earned online attention with its latest social media posts which some Filipinos perceived to be a “shade” at local courier service J&T Express.

Angkas, known for its witty social media posts, shared a Facebook post promoting its delivery service with a picture of a rider and a customer. It bore a text that reads: “Bato bato sa langit, ang tamaan wag magalit.”

The post was also captioned: “Padala lang tayo dito, walang batuhan. Angkas Padala na hehe.”

Angkas Padala is the company’s roadside delivery service in which people can send and receive packages through its app.

The motorcycle taxi service has resorted to courier delivery since the ban against passengers on motors were implemented in March in a bid to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Its Facebook post has gained around 1,700 comments and a whopping number of more than 12,000 shares on people’s timelines as well as 32,000 reactions.

Its Twitter equivalent is simpler with a post that reads: “padala lang walang batuhan mare.”

Like its Facebook counterpart, it has gained around 2,100 retweets and 15,100 likes on microblogging platform, as of writing..

Some Filipinos who saw the posts perceived it to be a “shade” at J&T Express which was previously involved in a viral video showing some staff carelessly throwing the packages into a truck.

“Wahahaha. The SHADE maaars!” a Twitter user wrote with a tears of joy emoji.

“J&Tea Express shAkinqGGgq,” commented another online user with a woozy face emoji.

“Savage! J&T left the group,” wrote a Facebook user with a grinning face with sweat emoji.

J&T Express was previously called out after a video showing its staff throwing the packages into a truck without precaution went viral.

“This is a solid proof that these staffs are being careless and throwing parcels like they are some kind of toys!! we packed the parcels neat and safe and this is how you handle them?” a Filipino who shared a video remarked.

Another Twitter user also claimed that the incident had allegedly occurred in a warehouse at Cavite.

The courier service released a statement and took responsibility for the incident, saying that it was an “isolated case.”

It added that all of its facilities, including branches and warehouses across the country, are under strict monitoring.

The company also said that it has identified all of the personnel involved in the video and assured the public they will be properly sanctioned following the incident.

J&T Express is among the local couriers that offer affordable deliveries. It has over 400 branches nationwide.

The demand for delivery services rose after the government imposed community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has obliged the couriers to strictly follow quarantine guidelines such as social distancing and ensure its workers are equipped with facemasks, gloves, alcohol, and other protective and precautionary equipment.