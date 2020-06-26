Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ gains almost half a million views an hour after music video release

South Korean girl group Blackpink on Friday afternoon dropped the music video of its official comeback single “How You Like That.”

The music video was uploaded on YouTube and gained nearly half a million views an hour after it was released.

The song title also landed on the top trending list of Twitter Philippines as thousands posted online to praise the single and the looks of the Blackpink members.

Their power broke the YouTube, trending on twitter, high on charts and high on standards. Legends.#HowYouLikeThat #StayGoldMV pic.twitter.com/cm0SukaqJi — 𝘒𝘬𝘶⁷ #HYLT (@acetaesli) June 26, 2020

HYLT is just a pre-release single but look how the ATE that. Too much for a pre-release. Only Blackpink no one comes close. #BLACKPINK #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/vVxCU7BPIB — luxury (@ultjisooyah) June 26, 2020

The fact that Jennie was injured while shooting #HowYouLikeThat mv and she managed to did that! Let’s appreciate her hardwork and determination. Thank you for always do your best to make us happy we’re proud we love you #JENNIE ♥️pic.twitter.com/W08x9zMblv — 𝒥𝑒𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 ⚜ +HYLT+ (@kxjen01) June 26, 2020



“How You Like That” made a debut more than a year since the EP “Kill This Love.”

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa last June 23 gave a glimpse of “How You Like That” and it has since become the top trending video on YoTube with more than 18.5 million views.

The group has 37.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

“How You Like That” also came just a month after the the release of “Sour Candy,” the K-Pop group’s duet with Lady Gaga.

Blackpink made a history then as “Sour Candy” broke into the top 40 of Hot 100 single.

The duet was released worldwide a day before the latest album of Gaga, “Chromatica,” arrived in full.

As of writing, Blackpink’s official music video earned over 457,500 views on YouTube.

The girl group is set to release the full-length album in September this year.

