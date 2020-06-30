Animated short film highlighting love and all kinds of it features poem narrated by Juan Miguel Severo

BAHAGI KA NG BAHAGHARI Tanawin mo lang ang kalangitan, at makikita mo: Tulad ko, iba ka. Lahat tayo, natatangi. Bahagi ka ng bahaghari. 🌈✨ Isang munting tula ng pakikiisa at pagmamahal para sa ating LGBTQIA+ community mula sa Linya-Linya, sa tinig ng hinahangaang writer at artist na si Juan Miguel Severo, sa produksyon ng Highball Studios at Studio V, at sa pakikipagtulungan kasama ang LoveYourself Inc. 💖 Happy #Pride! 🌈✨ #Pride2020 Posted by Linya-Linya on Saturday, June 27, 2020

To celebrate Pride Month, content creator and local shirt brand over the weekend released an animated short film about love and all-kinds of it in support to the LGBTQIA+ community.

It seeks to also promote diversity, equality, love, and unity, as part of the advocacies of the retail brand which include local arts & literature, local music, mental health, and education.

The animated film featured the poem narrated by writer and spoken artist Juan Miguel Severo, written by Linya-Linya Creative Head Ali Sangalang, who runs “The Linya-Linya Show” podcast.

“Tanawin mo lang ang kalangitan,

at makikita mo:

Tulad ko, iba ka.

Lahat tayo, natatangi.

Bahagi ka ng bahaghari,” excerpt of the poem read.

The short film is scored by the brand’s Managing Director Jim Bacarro, also the frontman of Cheats band. and produced by Highball Studios and Studio V.

The local retail brand also released a “Bahagi ka ng Bahaghari” limited shirt design to benefit the non-profit organization HIV/Aids support group LoveYouSelf PH.

Linya-Linya said 10% of the shirt sales will go directly to the organization to help them with their initiatives on embracing and nurturing self-worth in the community. —Rosette Adel

