‘May virus pa rin’: Isabela tarps gain traction for humorous, clear reminder on COVID-19 quarantine phases

Tarpaulins reportedly hung in various areas of the province of Isabela are gaining traction for its humorous and straightforward approach in reminding the public of the COVID-19 and the difference of community quarantine phases in the country.

A screengrab picture of one of the tarpaulins was shared by the provincial government’s Facebook page dedicated to announcing COVID-19 updates.

Other online users and personalities also shared the same photo including motoring journalist and vlogger James Deakin, singer Jim Paredes and Facebook community page “Commuters of Metro Manila.”

The tarpaulin’s message reads:

Para walang malito:

Community Quarantine: May virus

Enhanced Community Quarantine: May virus pa rin

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine: Yes may virus pa rin

General Community Quarantine: Tama may virus pa rin

Modified General Community Quarantine: Wag makulit may virus pa talaga

Isang paalala mula sa Provincial Government of Isabela

The tarpaulin’s message has been lauded for its humorous yet simplistic approach to reminding the public that the threat of the viral disease is still out there despite the easing of community quarantines by the government.

“Klarong klaro. It seems like that’s the way people have to be spoken to. Maybe TV stations can donate airtime to post this during commercial break,” a Facebook user wrote.

“This tarp should be posted everywhere in Metro Manila,” commented another online user.

“Dapat yata naka-post yan sa bawat barangay, village, kanto,” wrote an online user in Reddit Philippines.

Blogger and database analyst/programmer Ron Mia claimed that he created the publication material and originally posted it on his Facebook page “Ipontastic Tatay.”

“Tandaan, kahit anong Q (quarantine) pa yan ang COVID-19 virus nandyan lang. Kaya patuloy na mag-ingat at sundin ang mga health and safety protocols para iwas hawaan,” he initially wrote on his post.

Mia expressed his gratitude to Isabela provincial government for using his pubmat and disseminating it to the public.

“Wow salamat Isabela for using my pub mat for @ipontastictatay appreciate it hehehe,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Aww thank you Isabela, nagkaron naman pala ng kabuluhan yung pub mat ko hehehe,” Mia added on Twitter.

A Facebook group of Delfin Albano, a municipality in the Isabela Province, claimed that one of the tarpaulins was posted in front of the Delfin Albano Police Station.

It was the similar picture that has been circulating online. The group said that it was taken by Joan Agbayani Becera.

Similar tarpaulins were also reportedly seen in other parts of the province.

“This is from our municipality here in Delfin Albano, Isabela. But it was distributed around our province I think?” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the picture of the tarpaulin reportedly taken in front of the town’s police station.

“I’m from Isabela and those tarps are posted in every town here,” a Facebook user claimed with a smiling emoji.

Isabela is currently under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with “strict local action.” MGCQ is the lowest level of quarantine before transitioning to the “new normal.”

When it transitioned from the general community quarantine to MGCQ, the provincial government issued a public advisory on Facebook that reminded its residents to “stay home” even though the quarantine level has eased.

“Kahit nasa ilalim na ng MGCQ ang ating lalawigan, huwag maging kampante. Stay home, stay safe!” it said.

The post reiterated that young and old people, as well as those who have co-morbidities and other health conditions, should remain homebound unless they are accessing essential goods and services.

Based on the Omnibus Community Quarantine Guidelines by the Inter-Agency Task Force as of July 2, MGCQ allows mass gatherings such as religious services and work conferences for a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity.

It also allows work in public and private offices to operate at full capacity with alternative work-from-home arrangements “for persons who are sixty (60) years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women.”

MGCQ likewise allows barber shops, personal care services and dine-in restaurants to operate at a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity.

Despite easing of the community quarantine, the Department of Health reminded the public to avoid non-essential travel and continue practicing general preventive measures since the number of cases continues to rise as of yesterday.

These include proper handwashing of at least 20 seconds, maintaining physical distancing of at least one foot or almost of a motorcycle’s length, wearing of face mask and observing minimum health standards especially in public.