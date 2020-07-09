KathNiel fans launch #WeAppealAsOne e-mail campaign ahead of franchise renewal voting

Several fans of the popular love team and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla mobilized online and urged lawmakers via email to vote in favor of granting ABS-CBN’s fresh 25-year franchise.

They used the hashtag #WeAppealAsone, along with #VoteYestoABSCBN and #IbalikandABSCBN, in their online initiative which immediately landed on Twitter Philippines’ trends list on Wednesday evening.

The 12th and last congressional hearing on the legal issues surrounding ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise was conducted last Monday, on July 6.

Reports initially said that House members are set to discuss the summary of the recent inquiry and vote on the franchise renewal on Thursday, July 9.

However, it was later reported that there is no definite date for the voting yet.

In view of this, “KathNiel” fans took their appeal for ABS-CBN’s return online.

They also used creative publication materials or pubmat using ABS-CBN’s color theme in their posts.

Decades and decades of having ABSCBN in our homes, it has been a habit of us to watch its shows and news and pray along with the 3 o'clock prayer. Now we are one with them in praying for the grant of ABSCBN's franchise renewal.

❤️💚💙#IbalikAngABSCBN#VoteYesToABSCBN pic.twitter.com/JvM3cr90cD — KathNiel KaDreamers (@KaDreamersWorld) July 6, 2020

One of the pubmats bore a pledge of support to ABS-CBN and hoped that lawmakers will decide for the sake of the millions of Filipinos who depend on the broadcast giant.

“I am one with them in calling our Congress to be true representatives of this country and to do what is right, and that is to grant the ABS-CBN franchise,” part of it read.

We are one with ABS-CBN in this fight for franchise renewal. We are hoping for a right and just decision from our Legislators. #IbalikAngABCBN #VoteYesToABSCBN pic.twitter.com/cRWwZ4aerL — KATHNIEL SPIKERS (@KATHNIELSpikers) July 4, 2020

Kapamilya supporters join e-mail campaign

Fan account @immarygracee shared the same pubmat used by ABS-CBN writer Carmi Raymundo who also previously asked the Kapamilya network’s supporters to reach out to House members who will vote on her employer’s fate.

READ: ABS-CBN writer asks network supporters to e-mail lawmakers set to give verdict on franchise

This graphic included the e-mail addresses of the representatives who are part of the voting committees.

Tomorrow, ABS-CBN will receive the verdict on whether or not they will be granted another franchise. Let us please take time to write an appeal to these representatives who are part of the Committee on Legislative Franchises.#VoteYesToABSCBN #WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/VOYUWFeeK6 — gracia (@immarygracee) July 8, 2020

Another Twitter user also attached an e-mail template that other KathNiel fans and ABS-CBN supporters can use in their e-mail appeal for free.

It will take you less than an hour to email each representative who will be voting for ABS-CBN Franchise Renewal tomorrow. Email template: https://t.co/hm7ddINYjk

Emails of representatives: https://t.co/86oRxR3QE9#CongYES #WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/goTL5WUweT — Joche (@jochendria) July 8, 2020

Kapamilya entertainment writer MJ Felipe also showed his support to the online campaign as well.

Early this week, another love team and real-life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil made a video message addressed to Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip Party-list) after they were informed that the solon’s wife was their fan.

“Gusto lang po naming kumatok sa puso ninyo na baka sakaling mabigyan ninyo ng chance ang ABS-CBN,” Soberano said in the short clip.

In a series of graphics posted online on Thursday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines listed down the names of the House members who will decide on ABS-CBN’s franchise bid.

The leaders and members of the House of Representatives who are expected to vote on ABS-CBN's franchise.#IbalikAngABSCBN#VoteYesToABSCBN#DefendPressFreedom pic.twitter.com/DoPS4fOcP2 — NUJP (@nujp) July 9, 2020

On May 5, ABS-CBN’s radio and television operations across the country went off the air, which was the first time since 1972, in compliance with state regulators’ cease-and-desist order because its franchise lapsed.

Nearly a month later, NTC issued another CDO, this time, against Sky Direct, a direct-to-home satellite transmissions of ABS-CBN’s subsidiary Sky Cable Corporation.

NTC also stopped the operations of ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels via Channel 43 or AMCARA Broadcasting network, which include Cine MO!, Yey!, TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel Kapamilya Box Office.