What’s in a name? These Filipino siblings became talk of the town for their unique alphabet names

Abcde “Abby” Reynado shared her and her siblings’ identification cards in response to the post of Abcde Aeiou Mendoza, an incoming college student who went viral for his unusual name.

Reynado wrote in her now-viral Facebook post: “Sa mga ayaw maniwala, o eto na. Eto lang pambato ko dun sa ABCDE AEIOU HAHAHAHAHA.”

She clarified that their father was not drunk when he gave them names and added that they have two more siblings but their names are not as “unique” as them.

Reynado’s post has since earned 5,100 reactions and 2,900 shares on the social networking site.

It has also been picked up by different local news outlets, where she further explained that she “feels special” since she always sees her name in multiple choices at exams.

Reynado in an interview with ABS-CBN News explained that their father wanted them to have unique names with a “back to basics” concept.

“‘Back to basic’ aniya ang konsepto kaya ipinangalan sila sa alpabeto,” the news outlet reported.

Reynado’s real name is Abcde, the first letters of the Roman alphabet while her brother’s is the succeeding letters, Ghij.

Meanwhile, her sister’s name, Xyza, is inspired by the last remaining letters of the alphabet, with the exception of the letter “A.”

Reynado was inspired to share their names following the story of another individual who went viral for his unusual name, Abcde Aeiou Mendoza.

Mendoza, whose names consist of the first five letters of the alphabet and the vowels, initially shared his identification cards on social media to prove people that he was not a scammer.

The incoming college student has been selling items online as a sideline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To prove to his potential buyers that his name is legit, he shared his ID cards which contained his full name.

“Sa mga nag PM po sakin about kay ABCDE AEIOU na kumakalat ngayon. Di po addict parents ko and higit sa lahat di din po ako fake and di ako scammer ako po si Abcde Aeiou A Mendoza. Nakatira sa Punta, Santa Ana, Manila,” Mendoza wrote.

His post has since earned a whopping number of 25,000 reactions, 5,800 comments and 21,000 shares.

Mendoza shared in a report that his first two names are pronounced as “Abside-Ey-U.” His nickname, meanwhile, is simply “Alphabet.”

Similar to Reynado’s case, he shared in another interview that his parents had only wanted for him to be named uniquely.

Mendoza also learned of Reynado’s story and even congratulated her for being featured in local news outlets as well.

You name it, we got it

Filipinos’ penchant for unique names is not unusual.

Last March, the names “Covid Rose” and “Covid Bryant” gained traction on social media following unverified stories of parents naming their supposed newborns after the novel coronavirus disease as they were born amid the pandemic.

An alleged birth certificate containing the name “Covidubidapdap” also went viral even though some claimed it might’ve been fake or edited since the old logo of the Philippine Statistics Authority was used—a stamp saying National Statistics Office, PSA’s old name.

The preference for unusual names even made it to a BBC News article where a writer noted that she have met Filipinos named BumBum, Bambi, “three Bogies, several Girlies, a Peanut, a Barbie and a middle-aged man called Babe.”

Writer Kate McGeown presumed that it might’ve been because “the Philippines is a melting pot of different cultures, and perhaps that is what led to these strange names.”

In May, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes named their newborn X Æ A-12 in a bid to practice gender-neutral parenting style.

The unique name likewise made online buzz but the couple later changed the child’s name to X Æ A-Xii, saying Roman numerals “look better.”

