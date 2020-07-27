Some Filipinos want to ditch SONA 2020 and here’s what they plan to do instead

Some Filipinos are laying out their alternative plans instead of watching President Rodrigo Duterte‘s fifth State of the Nation Address.

The chief executive is expected to tackle the government’s COVID-19 recovery plan in terms of the economy, as well as its response efforts to the pandemic.

He is scheduled to deliver his SONA at 4 p.m. on Monday with a limited audience at the Batasang Pambansa Complex. Other lawmakers would have to view it through a video conferencing platform.

Last week, scriptwriter and resigned commissioner Jerry Gracio of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino encouraged “fed-up” artists to hold an online concert on the day of Duterte’s speech.

“Hayaan na natin ang Kongreso na makinig sa mga boladas niya. Sila-sila na lang magbolahan,” he tweeted.

Over the weekend, information about an online concert titled “Tinig ng Bayan: SONAgkaisa” circulated on messaging platforms and social media. It will be streamed on the same day and time as Duterte’s SONA.

Please help pass this around. On mon, Jul 27, when the SONA is being delivered , pls attend the alternative SONA which is a concert. Our online presence will be measured vs those watching another set of lies on his "achievements". 3 pm on Facebook Radio Katipunan 87.9 — GrandMa ❤️💚💙 (@IncoyM) July 26, 2020

Actors and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists are slated to perform for the benefit of “Project Paghilom,” an initiative by De La Salle Philippines which aims to support families left behind by victims of the bloody “War on Drugs” campaign.

The star-studded performance will be streamed on Ateneo de Manila University‘s FM campus radio station, Radyo Katipunan, on Facebook from 3 p.m. onwards.

Some of the stars expected to participate are Martin Nievera, Kakie Pangilinan, Kean Cipriano, Iza Calzado, Mylene Dizon, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, Bituin Escalante, Agot Isidro, Moonstar 88, Noel Cabangon, PETA and many more.

Opposition Sen. Kiko Pangilinan encouraged Filipinos to attend the free concert while other social media users urged their friends to “make a stand” as they shared the link.

Let's make a stand today and join the online #SONAgkaisa concert later at 3PM. Click this link and join: https://t.co/1t7HlNWoW3#SONAgkaisa pic.twitter.com/sNGgBlRxI9 — JustInspired✴️ (@JustInspired8) July 27, 2020

There were other Filipinos, mostly critics, who claimed to plan on watching movies or television shows on Netflix instead of listening to Duterte’s fifth SONA.

“Mag Netflix nalang kesa manood ng SONA lol,” a Twitter user wrote on Monday morning.

“I’d rather watch a movie in Netflix than to listen to Mang Kanor’s speech about NPA and drugs. Also, sa mga magtitiis manood, pakibilang ang ‘p**angina’, ‘NPA’, at ‘droga’ na babanggitin nya. #SONA2020,” another online user said.

“Nunuod nalang (ako) Netflix kesa nood SONA niya panay yabang lang naman sasabihin.. for sure walang concrete plan para sa virus. Pwe!” wrote a frustrated Filipino on Facebook.

Among the recent shows that Netflix has uploaded which previously gained local traction were top Asian films “Your Name” and “Train to Busan,” as well as the latest adaptation of literary classic “Little Women.”

Meanwhile, various groups and personalities currently staging a nationwide protest rally under “#SONAgkaisa” as they express their opposition to the highly-contested anti-terror law, the government’s open China policy and how the administration is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.