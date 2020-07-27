Juana Change attends SONAgkaisa protest as Harry Roque during dolphin park visit

Performance activist “Juana Change,” also known as Mae Paner, on Monday attended the nationwide protest rally “SONAgkaisa” dressed as presidential spokesperson Harry Roque during his Subic trip, where he spent time with captive endangered dolphins.

Paner went to the University Avenue in UP Diliman where various groups and personalities are convening to protest policies such as the anti-terror law, President Rodrigo Duterte‘s open China policy and the government’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

Pictures of her during the SONA protest gained traction on local social media as various news outlets took note of her cosplay meant to hit Roque, who previously drew flak for his trip to the Ocean Adventure Park in Subic, Zambales early this month.

Prior to Paner arrival, the Movement Against Tyranny group tweeted that “a certain Harry Roque” would attend the protest rally on Monday.

I ASPIRE TO HAVE THIS QUEEN SHIT PROTEST ENERGY 😭😭😭 JUANA CHANGE REALLY SAID PERFORMANCE ART pic.twitter.com/l4PvpWsqLe — Gigi on YouTube (@gigiesguerra) July 27, 2020

Si Hairy Roque akala swim party ang #SONAGKAISA! 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/H240FROM9O — Juana Change (@juanachange) July 27, 2020

Costplayer of the year — Juana Change. 💯👏 From Debold Sinas "Grand Manyanita" to Harry Roque "Subic Dolphins" real quick. 🙊🤣🤡 #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/qu0YXLLvpL — @JBSimon (@JerrydaOptimist) July 27, 2020

Some members of the local online community were amused at Paner’s creative attire that was embellished by inflatable dolphin props while they recall the reference to the Palace official.

“Beautiful reminder to our government officials #inact (enact) what they do so that they will see what they did at magising nawa! Thanks Juana Change! Let us hope for a better change,” a wrote a Twitter user.

“The strongest cosplayer imho (in my honest opinion),” commented another online user.

Another Filipino mentioned Roque’s name in jest and wrote with a fire and heart-eyed emoji: “Harry Roque ano say mo sis? Juana Change.”

A Twitter user noticed that Paner had “no mask” in the pictures but another online user replied that Roque had the same look before.

“Ganyang ganyan si Harry Roque nun eh,” the online user wrote.

Paner also cosplayed Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas during the “Grand Mañanita” protest rally on Independence Day.

Sinas became controversial for holding a birthday “salubong” or a mañanita where minimum health protocols were not practiced despite the strict ban on mass gatherings during that period.

Paner in 2018 mentioned that she wanted to be known as a “creative patriot” once she passes away.

Roque and the dolphins

Meanwhile, pictures of Roque visiting Subic gained traction early this month where he was seen swimming with the bottlenose dolphins that environmental groups say are endangered marine mammals.

RELATED: Photos of Harry Roque at Ocean Adventure deleted after drawing flak

Critics slammed the Palace official for his activity and perceived it to be insensitive as ordinary Filipinos struggle with coping in the COVID-19 pandemic as some lose jobs amid business retrenchment.

RELATED: Environment groups also hit Harry Roque for patronizing ‘captive’ dolphins’

Earth Island Institute Philippines likewise condemned Roque’s patronization of the “captive” dolphins which they said they have been calling for its release for years.

Balyena.org also informed the public that dolphin captivity for entertainment shows has been a long-standing issue in the Philippines.

Roque later on apologized for those who were offended by his leisure trip and said that he was considered an “authorized person outside residence.”

Zambales that time was already under the modified general community quarantine which allows tourist activities to resume following minimum health protocols.