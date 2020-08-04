Twitter is a go-to platform for the new trends in and out of the creative scene.

It recently proposed different ways how the local art community can make use of its features for their creative pursuits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter interviewed three creatives from various fields on how the microblogging platform helped enhance their creativity during these trying times.

Using Twitter for social listening

Aside from updates on the creative scene, Twitter had been one of the go-to applications for discussions on politics and recreational activities during the strict lockdown period in the past months.

Writer-digital marketer Dannise (@_xteffie) told Twitter that social listening kept her informed and inspired.

“I do social listening when I go on Twitter for work. Sometimes, I log on to search random words related to what I’m working on, and results help me craft anything. I rope in some design inspirations now and then, since many good artists showcase their art on Twitter,” Dann shared.

To tailor timelines according to user’s interests or preferences, Twitter introduced the Topic Follow prompt wherein their timelines will mainly show updates of the topics or personalities they’ve chosen to follow.

Tap Topics in your profile icon Tap Follow some Topics to browse by category type, such as Entertainment, Gaming, Sports, etc. From within each category and sub-category type, tap the Follow button next to the Topics you’d like to follow. When finished, tap Done.

Last week, a visual art organization in the Philippines called Guhit Pinas came under fire after its administrators on Facebook allegedly removed an artwork for being too political.

Local artists found solace on Twitter as they aired their frustrations and shared similar negative experiences against Guhit Pinas.

Guhit Pinas then briefly trended on the micro-blogging platform amid their grievances against the group.

A hive for inspiration and creativity

Twitter also recognized that the micro-blogging platform became a new outlet for artists to share their works whether it be a song, an artwork or a story.

Graphic artist (@aeon_ix) shared that being online on Twitter motivated him to hone his craft.

“I think it helped me to keep up with my works and post at least 1 artwork each month. Seeing lots of people posting their works too inspired me to do so,” Aeonix shared.

Twitter cited art communities through #artph and the Twitter page Create Philippines as among the online spaces where artists could showcase their workers.

This July, a campaign through the hashtag #ArtistsofSEA celebrated the diversity of Southeast Asian art and likewise trended on Twitter.

The social networking site recommended its Twitter list feature to help users organize the accounts or pages of artists they follow for inspiration.

Click on Lists in the navigation bar. Click the Create new List icon at the top. Choose a name and create a short description for your List. Then, select if you want it to be private (only accessible to you) or public (anyone can follow the List). Click Next. You can then search for people and add people to your List. Click Done.

Expand your (online) world

In line with this, Twitter recognized the importance of expanding the artist’s circles even if these are limited to online spaces in the meantime.

Freelance host Kate (@kathlyndev) shared how having connections with different types of people online can expand one’s creativity.

“I appreciate that Twitter has a diverse range of people who can be great sources of creativity. There are so many professionals, influencers, and organizations that use Twitter. On the other hand, there are active netizens who help drive online conversations by simply echoing their opinions on certain topics,” she said.

Twitter suggested that users should use the Advanced Search option to help them find specific tweets or people on the microblogging platform.