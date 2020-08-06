‘Miss Universe 2020’: Inka Magnaye, Macoy Dub’s satirical Tiktok duet highlights ASEAN COVID-19 lockdown phases

Voice talent Inka Magnaye and content creator Mark Averilla or “Macoy Dubs” recently teamed up to produce a TikTok duet video of their own version of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.

Last Tuesday, Magnaye released a Tiktok video clip wherein she acted as the live voice over in response to Averilla’s satirical Miss Universe 2020 ASEAN edition video.

In the short duet clip, Magnaye called the supposed “Miss Universe 2020” candidates of from a number of Southeast Asian coutnries, while Averilla mentions facts about these pageant bets.

When she shared the video on Twitter, Magnaye tagged the official account of Averilla and said: “Thanks for getting me as your live voice-over for the event!”

This duet video has since gained more than 52,600 likes on Twitter and 11,200 retweets.

.@macoydubs1 thanks for getting me as your live voice over for the event! pic.twitter.com/lCPKqfHY3q — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) August 4, 2020

When this duet video blew up on the microblogging platform, Averilla then praised Magnaye.

The former also responded back and thanked him for making the funny satirical clip.

In the original video of Averilla dubbed “Miss Universe 2020 ASEAN edition,” he pretended to introduce the candidates of Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand and shared facts about these countries.

He also highlighted how these countries handled the pandemic and mentioned their lockdown phases.

Averilla shared this version on his social media accounts on Tuesday. Its Twitter version earned over 49,300 likes and was shared 14,200 times.

Kunwari may Miss Universe 2020 charet pic.twitter.com/saTKenB9Re — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) August 4, 2020

On the other hand, he also uploaded his duet with Magnaye which recorded 2.2 million views, earned 202,000 reactions and 30,000 shares on Facebook.

Last June, Vietnam claimed to have contained its COVID-19 cases with zero deaths and no local transmissions for 99 days.

However, weeks ago, the country reported a renewed outbreak with its first two reported virus-related deaths.

The Philippines, meanwhile, had breached the 100,000-mark of COVID-19 cases and the 2,000-mark of deaths amid the continued daily surge of infections.

As of August 5, the total of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 115,980 with 47,587 of which active cases.

The Department of Health said there are 66,270 total reported recoveries and 2,123 reported deaths.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user who is a fan of Averilla dubbed his voice to an actual clip from Miss Universe 2018 which was the when Catriona Gray won the crown.

Several content creators and celebrities also edit the hilarious video series of Averilla and produced them as a TikTok duet video. These include actress-television host Carmela “K” Brosas, actor Vance Larena, content creators Dora Dorado, Marvin Fojas and Hershey Neri, among others.

RELATED: K Brosas responds to viral delivery service videos of internet personality ‘Macoy Dubs’

Brosas later invited Averilla to be a guest of her first online concert.

Last week, Averilla, who is also a vocal critic of the Duterte administration, was among the 19 bloggers and influencers who filed a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

These internet personalities called themselves the Concerned Online Citizens in their petition.

Magnaye, who has a podcast called “Sleeping Pill with Inka,” meanwhile, became popular for her cool voice spiel as a radio jock at 99.5 Play FM for eight years.

She is also recently made headlines after she revealed that she is the in-flight voice over and announcer of the Philippine Airlines while her mother Lindy also used to serve as the in-flight voice of the flag carrier before.