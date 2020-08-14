PLDT Fibr users urged to report suspicious internet disconnections involving sketchy contractors

(Updated 1:47 p.m.) Telecommunication giant PLDT Inc. urged its customers subscribed to its Fibr plan to report sudden disconnections in their area which they suspect are caused by alleged erring contractors illegally freeing up ports.

In their social media accounts, the telco firm said that it has received reports of some customers being disconnected from its top of the line offering for fixed broadband services due to improper installation of new ports for pending applications.

PLDT said that the modus “will not be tolerated” and has already notified its Fibr customers that its network and legal teams are currently investigating the matter.

It added that it will take necessary actions against contractors proven to participate in the illegal practice.

“If you have experienced anything like this, please send an e-mail to installcomplaints@pldt.com.ph. Thank you,” PLDT said in its advisory.

Alleged ‘disconnection’ incidents

PLDT’s advisory came after some social media users reported of having their fiber connection being disconnected without notice.

Reports note that a Facebook user on August 10 shared an incident of disconnection without notice four weeks ago. He repeatedly sought for PLDT’s assistance and was informed by a technician that someone had disconnected their Fibr connection.

The complainant’s internet connection was restored two weeks later but this time, it was their neighbor who got disconnected.

The Facebook user was quoted as writing: “Same thing daw ‘yung nangyari sa kapitbahay namin, nung (may) nag-check ng technician sa end naman nila, saying na tinanggal ‘yung kanila at pinalit ‘yung samin, and ‘yung previous na technician na nakausap nila.”

Another Facebook user shared his experience “around October last year” wherein he reportedly heard the technician said that “contracts” had cut off his line from the network access point box a few blocks away from their house.

“My internet was back after a few minutes. I thought he was being hypothetical, now I know it’s actually being done,” the online user wrote.

Need for fiber connection

Ever since the government imposed community quarantine measures in a bid to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus disease, non-essential workers have been recommended to work from home.

This prompted renewed reliance on home internet connections, with some applying to have fiber optic services for faster internet than the regular DSL or direct subscriber line relying on telephone lines.

Classes, slated to open in October, will also involve blended learning that is also seen to heavily rely on strong internet connections at home.

Having a fiber internet connection allows the user to surf the internet through fiber optic cables which send data to and from the user’s computer by harnessing the power of light.

A retired electrical engineer said that fiber optic cables carry “light very well over relatively long distances with low attenuation and distortion of the light signal,” making it superior to a DSL connection.

DSL and cable internet rely on copper wires to transmit data, which, according to retired engineer Frank Cornett, “significantly attenuate and distort the voltage signals they carry,” affecting the internet connection.