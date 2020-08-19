‘Share your kwentong LDR’: OFWs can win cash by sharing tips on long-distance relationships

Overseas Filipino workers are enjoined to share their tips on how they make their long-distance relationships work for a chance to win cash prize in an online contest launched by an award-winning mobile application.

Free Bee, an app powered by technology services provider PLDT Global Corporation, is inviting OFWs to comment their stories in their Facebook post to have a chance to win P5,000.

Interested individuals only need to answer a question and have it be ‘liked’ by social media users from August 15 to 23.

The first three participants who will get the most number of Facebook likes, provided their stories are valid LDR experiences, will be considered winners to be announced on the mobile app’s page on August 24.

OFWs only need to answer the following: “As an OFW, how do you make your long-distance relationship work?”

Usapang LDR, relate ka ba, Ka-Free Bee? Kung oo, kwentuhan mo naman kami! Join our online contest for a chance to win… Posted by Free Bee on Saturday, August 15, 2020

The mobile app also recently launched an online video series for OFWs to help them stay informed, entertained and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entitled “Rated Global Pinoy,” the hour-long lifestyle talk show will feature topics close to the hearts of Filipinos around the world.

Its first episode aired August 15 featured actress Ina Raymundo and radio personality Papa Jackson who talked about their views on LDR and how OFWs deal with being away from their families.

RATED GP Episode 1: THE PAINS & JOYS OF LDRs LDR problems? Saan ka man sa mundo, sali na sa kwentuhan ng Global Pinoys! Kasama sina Papa Jackson and Ms. Ina Raymundo. #RatedGPLDR Hatid sa inyo ng #FreeBeeLDRCalls #TawagangWalangIwanan Posted by Free Bee on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Albert V. Villa-Real, chief commercial officer at PLDT Global, said that the online campaign was created with the intention to make OFWs, today’s modern heroes, less lonely in their situation as the world grapples with a pandemic.

“This online campaign is meant to make our kababayans feel that they are not alone. We are going beyond connectivity to creating a venue where we can help Filipinos worldwide find ways to support their emotional needs while they are in a long-distance set up,” he said in a release.

“Through these video series, we hope to deliver meaningful content that hopefully will make our OFWs feel closer to home,” Villa-Real added.

The mobile app likewise aims to strengthen the connection of OFWs with their loved ones by enabling longer, ad-free calls in key migrant destinations such as the United States, Canada, India and South Korea, among others, at affordable rates.

Meanwhile, OFWs can watch episodes of the online video series on the app’s Facebook page.

The app was launched in 2017 and has partnered with other companies and organizations around the world to provide services such as Smart, TNT, and Sun load top ups, online bills payment, application for insurance and loan products, and lifestyle guides for Filipinos overseas.

The Philippines is considered as one of the top sources of migrant workers in the world.

Latest figures of the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that there was an estimated 2.2 million OFWs last year, in which majority were contract workers.