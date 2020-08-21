Macoy Dubs temporarily stop ‘Aunt Julie’ series due to ‘cancel culture’

Social media personality Mark Averilla or Macoy Dubs bared that he will temporarily halt his viral “Aunt Julie” content as a result of the internet’s cancel culture.

In a tweet that saddened and shocked many, the content creator announced on Friday afternoon that he will put the “Aunt Julie” persona that has amused the public, including celebrities, into hold.

“As I’ve said in the Quarantine University, cancel the cancel culture, not the ‘good vibes’ culture. Auntie Julie will be back. She still loves you and will be the tita who gives you wantawsan,” Averilla tweeted.

“Aunt Julie will be back and will just take care of herself. But people c’mon, 2020 na,” he added.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Averilla removing his accessories that have been associated with the progressive persona of “Aunt Julie,” such as pearl earrings and necklaces.

He shared that there are some online Filipinos who wanted him to go back to dubbing as Macoy Dubs and not as “Auntie Julie,” which he implied was being canceled by them.

“Hindi ako titigil. You know I’m just here to create content, ‘di ba? Ang dami ng problema ng earth, why do you guys want to cancel good vibes? I mean, I don’t get you people,” he said.

Prior to his announcement, Averilla warned his fans on the same day that the recent upload of the “Auntie Julie” content “might be the last” of the series that has been taking off in the local online community.

“Those who are canceling Julie are the same ppl (people) who canceled Macoy Dubs way back April 2019. How dare you, guys. You’re the reason for my depression and I came back earlier this year but still, ganyan,” he wrote.

Teen singer-writer Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan was one of those who expressed her continuous support to Averilla following his announcement.

“Let people make what they want to make and like what they want to like, there’s so little real joy left for everyone, wtf is wrong (with) y’all,” she tweeted in response to Averilla’s bashers.

Actress Agot Isidro likewise lashed out against the content creator’s “Auntie Julie” critics and told the public to “lighten up.”

May ganun??? Guys, there are very few things that can lighten the load these days at ika-cancel niyo pa yun? I love Aunt Julie and I looove Macky Dubs. ❤️

sending you love @macoydubs1 🥰 Lighten up, people! https://t.co/Apas3Vb4gr — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 21, 2020

Another content creator, Dora Lulab, whose real name is Jose Dorado, didn’t mince words and quipped that he would immediately “punch” those who are attacking Averilla.

“Sino umaaway kay Macoy, rekta suntukan na o,” he wrote in response to Averilla’s announcement.

Averilla started the “Auntie Julie” series last week where he pretends to be a funny “tita” from Saint Pedro Poveda College and has conversations with her former classmates and her family named “Cassandra” and “Robert.”

Several online personalities, including fellow comedienne Carmela “K” Brosas, eventually edited his hilarious clips and had them produced as TikTok duets.

What is cancel culture?

Cancel culture is defined by Merriam-Webster as having to do with “the removing of support for public figures in response to their objectionable behavior or opinions.”

“This can include boycotts or refusal to promote their work,” an article from the dictionary’s website reads.

“To cancel someone (usually a celebrity or other well-known figure) means to stop giving support to that person. The act of canceling could entail boycotting an actor’s movies or no longer reading or promoting a writer’s works,” it said.

“The reason for cancellation can vary, but it usually is due to the person in question having expressed an objectionable opinion, or having conducted themselves in a way that is unacceptable, so that continuing to patronize that person’s work leaves a bitter taste,” the article added.