‘Hair time!’: Arnold Clavio posts hair-do photos amid claims of fathering Sarah Balabagan’s child

Broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio shared pictures of him in a Philippine-based Korean hair salon amid claims that he is the father of the firstborn of former overseas Filipino worker Sarah Balabagan, whose stories he covered years ago.

The longtime GMA news personality posted a picture of him inside the Bangs T&J Salon and shared the result of this hair-do on his Instagram account.

“Hair time!!! Thank you Susi and all the staff of @bangstonyjackey,” he wrote on Monday with a winking emoji.

Clavio’s official Facebook page, meanwhile, featured reposts from “Stand For Truth,” GMA Network’s daily digital newscast of data-driven reports for millennials.

Alleged issue with former OFW

His social media posts garnered unpleasant comments after Balabagan’s made a controversial revelation in a Facebook livestream aired August 21 in response to a viral post which purported the reporter had impregnated her after helping her before.

“Arnold Clavio, binuntis si Sarah Balabagan matapos tulungan? Kung totoo ito, ganid ka talagang mapagsamantala. Madiskarte ka nga hinayupak ka,” the post claimed.

It featured a screenshot of a Pilipino Star Ngayon article dated Aug. 16, 2003 that was titled, “Si Arnold Clavio ang ama ng anak ni Sarah B?”

Balabagan in her Facebook video claimed that the reporter is the father of her firstborn. She is now reportedly married to Jun Sereno.

She now hosts a radio program in PHLV Radio, a Los Angeles-based radio station.

The former OFW said that she met Clavio when he was exclusively covering her story before.

Balabagan used to be imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates for murder after she stabbed her 67-year-old employer 34 times when he attempted to rape her.

She started to work for the late employer when she was 14-years-old.

Balabagan was initially sentenced to death but it was reduced to a year’s imprisonment and 100 cane strokes. She also had to pay blood money that was reportedly sponsored by a Filipino businessman.

The former OFW returned to the Philippines in 1996 and her story, she said, was exclusively covered by Clavio.

Balabagan shared that he toured her around Manila and that they developed a secret relationship from 1996 to 1997. She was reportedly 17-years-old that time.

The former OFW added that Clavio’s wife had reached out to her to forgive her.

Balabagan in her live video once again extended her apologies to Clavio’s wife and family, as well as to her own family, for the pain that the relationship had supposedly caused.

She also clarified that she made the video to set the record straight amid rumors and not to supposedly seek revenge.