A school in Nueva Ecija creates #KailanganKitaChallenge video to seek funds for distance learning

A school in Nueva Ecija created a video campaign on the challenges teachers face during distance learning months ahead of class opening.

Classes for primary and secondary schools is set to open on October 5.

On Thursday, Now You Know Philippines, a civic media platform, shared a video of Mayapyap National High School in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija where a teacher sought for cash donations while performing Ogie Alcasid’s iconic single “Kailangan Kita.”

“Idinaan ng isang paaralan sa Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija sa ala-music video na #KailanganKitaChallenge ang imbitasyon nito sa mga alumni ng paaralan na makilahok sa kanilang Brigada Eskwela Campaign,” the caption read.

“Kasunod ng video ay ang mensaheng, ‘It’s never too late to be a part of MNHS’ Brigada Eskwela Heroes,'” it added.

In the music conceptualized by Mary Jane Pascual Santos, the teacher identified as Girlie Reyes Pascual performed the song in an emotive manner as she held cardboard signs seeking at least P94,500 worth of cash donations from the school’s alumni.

The cardboard signs indicated the breakdown of gadgets needed for distance learning and the batches of graduates and “other stakeholders” Pascual requested donations from.

One of the signs even said: “Kulang pa po ang pambili namin ng project para sa paggawa ng video lessons.”

The video clip was MNHS’ version of the Brigada Eskwela campaign under the theme “Pagpapanatili ng Bayanihan Tungo sa Kalidad na Edukasyon para sa Kabataan” that the Department of Education launched last May 31.

DepEd launched this initiative to help schools and teachers adjust to the new system of learning called distance or blended learning amid the widespread safety and financial concerns caused by the worsening novel coronavirus pandemic.

This new approach is a combined form of learning through radio, television, online platforms and modules.

DepEd has previously started testing the television broadcast of its content. However, some of its content drew backlash for containing errors.

Various youth groups and critics had previously been calling for a temporary suspension of the academic year to DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education due to the various risks of resuming classes during the economic and health crisis.

Several students could still be seen on Twitter and Facebook requesting cash donations via their own initiative #PisoParasaLaptop, #PisoParaSaOnlineClass and #PisoParasaTuition to help them purchase the necessary gadgets for their education.

They normally place them under popular tweets and posts in hopes of donations.

The national government previously announced that it could not finance the DepEd’s new system.

In nearly all his address, President Rodrigo Duterte had claimed that the government doesn’t have enough money for COVID-19 response.