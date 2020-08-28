You can help displaced jeepney drivers by watching this virtual open mic featuring indie artists

Filipinos are enjoining their fellow citizens to help displaced jeepney drivers currently affected by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic through a virtual open mic fundraiser this Saturday.

The initiative is organized by the team of “Never Gonna Jeep You Up” (NGJYU) which was formed to support jeepney drivers who were “affected by the mass transport ban and jeepney phaseout” amid the public health crisis.

The group will be presenting an open mic through a livestream on its Facebook page on August 29 at 8 p.m. onwards.

Called “Kanto Hits,” the initiative will be graced by artists in the local poetry scene such as Alfonso Manalastas, Gian Lao and Ralph Fonte.

Indie musicians will also perform such as Keiko Necesario, Banna Harbera, Jarlo Base and Zsaris.

The event is free but Filipinos are highly encouraged to donate through bank accounts and GCash. The funds will be used to donate the following to the displaced jeepney drivers:

Sacks of rice

Gallons of water

Canned goods

Instant noodles

Medicines

Detergent

Hygiene supplies

Washable face masks

Sanitation materials for jeepney

Plastic dividers for jeepney

Based on a press release, NGJYP has already surpassed its initial goal of raising P250,000 through donations, partnerships with different groups and small businesses and through several events held.

Although it has reached out to more than 380 displaced jeepney drivers from different routes, it aims to help more affected drivers as some traditional jeepneys continue to be banned from roads which affect them from earning their much-needed income.

As such, Filipinos have enjoined their fellow citizens to watch the virtual open mic as a means to help the drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Monday allowed 1,333 traditional public utility jeepneys to ply the roads of Metro Manila, bringing the total number of unsuspended jeeps to 13,776.

The 1,333 jeeps have started to ply 23 routes in the National Capital Region on Wednesday.

However, transport group PISTON said that there are still almost 60,000 jeepneys that have yet to be given clearance to operate, based on LTFRB’s data. There are also 440 routes that are yet to be accounted for.

The group added that it also equates to “almost 120,000” jeepney drivers who are still jobless amid a public health crisis.

Transportation department spokesperson Goddes Hope Libiran said that they are approaching a “gradual, calibrated, and calculated resumption of public transport” since community quarantine measures are still imposed.

Jeepney drivers are among those who are severely affected by the mass transport ban imposed in majority of areas in the country as part of the government’s community quarantine measures.