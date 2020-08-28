Here’s how Pasig traffic enforcers deal with face shield policy violators, according to Vico Sotto

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto showed photos on how traffic enforcers have become lenient in enforcing the new face shield requirement among commuters.

Mega Manila, which comprises Metro Manila and nearby provinces, was reverted to the general community quarantine phase last August 19.

In a series of photos shared on Friday, August 28, local traffic enforcers offer free face shields to motorists for the time being despite the face shield and mask ordinance in place.

"Op op ops! Wala kang face shield?? Eto, bibigyan ka namin."- traffic enforcers natinPero sa susunod mas strikto… Posted by Vico Sotto on Friday, August 28, 2020

Sotto also wittingly cited a supposed remark the traffic enforcers told motorists when flagging them down:

“Op op ops! Wala kang face shield?? Eto, bibigyan ka namin.”

He clarified that enforcers would issue a ticket to them next time.

“Pero sa susunod mas strikto nang ipapatupad ito, at imbis na face shield ay ticket na ang iaabot sa inyo. Naipasa na ng Sanggunian ang Face Shield Ordinance ng Pasig (adopted from IATF, DTI, and DOLE guidelines and authored by Coun. Rhichie Brown),” Sotto said.

He also added that residents should also wear face masks inside face shields, both of which are required in public transportation, public places and at work.

“Bukod sa face mask ay kailangan may suot tayong FACE SHIELD kapag nasa pampublikong transportasyon* at indoors (opisina, tindahan, atbp),” he said.

While the comments section chimed in Sotto’s humor, some Facebook users noted that the traffic enforcers in the photos were not wearing face shields.

A Facebook user, meanwhile, noted that the gesture of offering face shields to violators is an effective method to encourage people to comply with the directive.

The ordinance Sotto was referring to was also shared on the Facebook page of Pasig City’s Public Information Office last August 18.

In the post, residents of Pasig City were reminded of the minimum health protocols under GCQ, which allowed public transportation and most types of businesses to reopen at limited capacity.

Simula August 19, 2020 ay isasailalim na muli ang Metro Manila sa General Community Quarantine. Ilan sa mga paalala:-… Posted by Pasig City Public Information Office on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Department of Transportation issued the order of the mandatory wearing of face shields which started last August 15 among commuters and public transportation operators across aviation, railway, road and maritime sectors.

Last week, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that such protective gear is also now required inside commercial establishments, especially malls.

The Department of Health also recommended specifications for the face shields, which are:

Either made of plastic or acetate

Can be easily disinfected

Fog resistant and has good visibility

Has an adjustable band around the head

Should fit the forehead

Following this new policy, the demand for face shields soared online in the past weeks.

READ: 200,000 pieces of cheap face shields? Public warned of online scams as demand rises

Filipinos warned other consumers of alleged scammers or dubious sellers on online marketplaces and social media.