On Aunt Julie’s return, Filipinos are reminded to register as voters

Mark Averilla finally returned as “Aunt Julie” over the weekend and reminded the public that the voter registration has resumed on Tuesday, September 1.

Averilla temporarily stopped his viral “Aunt Julie” video series last August 21 due to alleged trolls who wanted him to return to merely dubbing as Macoy Dubs, which was the name he used when he became popular for dubbing videos.

With encouragement from his fans, the social media personality still posted photos of himself as “Aunt Julie” who appeared to be taking a break.

On Saturday, Averilla shared an “Aunt Julie” video again where she appeared to be attending Mass with her children “Cassandra” and “Robert.”

In another video on Monday, Averilla as “Aunt Julie” reminded “Robert” to register as voter on Tuesday while they were watching “Cassandra’s” halftime performance for UAAP.

The progressive aunt also called out a “toxic” man who shamed “Cassandra’s” cheer-leading uniform.

“That’s why you register tomorrow Robert ha. And don’t let toxic men win,” “Aunt Julie” said.

Averilla captioned the video with “Auntie Julie as a supportive mom. Plus, she has a reminder to all of us.”

The popular character’s name and the remark “Don’t let toxic men win” immediately made online buzz on Monday evening with thousands of tweets, making these keywords land on local Twitter’s top trending list.

The video on Twitter alone racked up more than 782,000 views and 84,500 likes.

Averilla’s post was uploaded on the same day the Commission on Elections issued a reminder that voter registration will begin Tuesday.

Comelec released the requirements for those who wish to register as voter.

Voter registration starts tomorrow! #MagpaRehistroKa na! Here are the documents you need to bring:

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, and Education and Information Department director,also shared a graphic showing the importance of voting with the hashtag #MagparehistroKa.

The graphic showed a caricature of children saying: “Kailangan naming ng tapat at maayos na pamamalakad. Pero di pa kami makakapagparehistro. Kaya kailangan namin na ##MagparehistroKa.”

The minimum age requirement for voters is 18 years old.

“As we countdown to the start of voter registration, a reminder of what this voter registration is really all about,” Jimenez said.

As we countdown to the start of voter registration, a reminder of what this voter registration is really all about. #MagparehistroKa

Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren, also encouraged her fans and followers to register and vote in the next national elections slated in 2022.

“Halina at magrehistro para makaboto! PALAGI AT PALAGI, PARA SA BAYAN,” she said.

BUKAS NA PO ‼️‼️‼️ KUNG GUSTO PO NATIN NG PAGBABAGO, MAGPA REHISTRO PARA MAKABOTO. #Halalan2022

Voter registration guidelines

In a statement last August 15, Jimenez announced that voter registration will resume on September 1 across the country except in areas under the enhanced community quarantine and the modified enhanced version.

Voter registration will only resume in these areas once they shifted to the general community quarantine phase.

Meanwhile, Comelec offices located in other parts of the country will accept applications for registrations from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8 am to 3 pm.

Aside from the valid documents, Jimenez also encouraged applicants to download and fill out the application forms first prior to their visit to the Comelec office.

“It is strongly recommended that downloaded forms be filled out before going to the Comelec office for registration. But the forms should be signed only in front of the election officer, at the Comelec office,” he said.

These forms may be downloaded from www.comelec.gov.ph.

Comelec also assured the public that they will implement strict preventive measures such as limiting the number of applicants inside, ensuring compliance with physical distancing rules and requiring them to require face masks and face shields.

Moreover, they will ask applicants to disclose information related to their travel, contact with infected individuals and possible symptoms in a form called “coronavirus self-declaration form.”