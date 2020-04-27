Salon and barbershop reopening up for discussion, says Palace

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision to reopen salon and barbershop will still be discussed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Iyan po ay dini-discuss kasi po ang problema diyan sa mga salons, barbero eh imposible po ang social distancing diyan unless we have developed scissors na mahabang-mahaba ano, na hindi didikit po iyong naggugupit ng buhok ‘no,” Roque said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

“But this will be discussed and I would be announcing particularly iyong tanong ng ating mga kababayan, iyong mga barbero at saka iyong mga tindahan ng damit dahil marami na yatang atat na atat mag-shopping,” he added.

Last Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the enhanced community quarantine imposed over Luzon until May 15.

This umbrella measure has been in place since March 17 to limit public movement and the spread of COVID-19.

Roque announced that the enhanced community quarantine will also cover areas under high risk of spreading COVID-19 while other areas considered as low and moderate risks are placed under general community quarantine.

The spokesman said leisure amusement, and gaming fitness remain closed under these directives. Salons and barbershops are considered to be under this category.

“Iyong mga leisure amusement and gaming fitness, sarado pa rin po iyan; iyong kid industry, ang turismo po sarado pa rin, all gatherings including religious conferences; ang mga malls, limited po ang opening niyan at iisa-isahin po natin kung anong pupuwedeng mag-operate sa mga malls. Ang construction, limited din po iyan,” he added.

