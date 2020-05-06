Rizal Monument lights up in blue to honor COVID-19 frontliners

Rizal Monument in Blue for Solidarity, Luneta Park, Manila Our national monument of Dr. Jose Rizal in Luneta is lit up in blue as we stand in solidarity with our frontliners, our heroes. We thank you for your bravery and courage. Mabuhay kayo! #wehealasone Department of Tourism - Philippines Department of Tourism - Metro Manila Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila Posted by National Parks Development Committee on Monday, May 4, 2020

The national monument of Dr. Jose Rizal, recently lit up in blue as tribute to COVID-19 frontliners.

The National Parks Development Committee posted a video of this on Monday and explained that the national monument was lit up in blue as the nation “stands in solidarity with our frontliners, our heroes.”

“We thank you for your bravery and courage. Mabuhay kayo! #wehealasone,” the committee said on Facebook.

Last March 13, the NPDC closed Luneta Park and Paco Park following the President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement that he is placing Metro Manila under the community quarantine.

The national government later expanded this directive to entire Luzon and called it enhanced community quarantine which is extended until May 15.

The Rizal park is closed until further notice while the scheduled public events and activities have also been postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.