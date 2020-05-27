DOH slammed for compilation of Filipino films parody introducing #NewNormal guidelines

The Department of Health on Tuesday released a promotional video introducing the protocols for the so-called “new normal.”

‘No copyright infringement intended’

In its disclaimer, the DOH indicated that the sole purpose of the video is to educate the public about the new normal.

The DOH’s video featured a compilation of parody of Filipino films to help the public remember the guidelines for the new normal. It also indicated that “no copyright infringement is intended.”

“The following characters and scenes depicted in this video are based from famous Filipino movies,” its disclaimer read.

Most of the movies featured were produced by Star Cinema. These include “One More Chance,” “My Ex and Whys,” “A Very Special Love,” as well as the classic “Bituing Walang Ningning.”

“Alamin kung anu-ano ang mga alituntunin na dapat nating tandaan ngayong #NewNormal mula sa mga paborito nating Pinoy movies!” the health agency said on its social media post.

The awareness video, which lasted for almost four minutes, featured characters observing the health agency’s protocols on sanitation, checking of temperature and physical distancing. It reiterated the need to stay a meter apart to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The DOH did not disclose if they have spent for the production but mentioned that the film was produced in partnership with Chapters by Mayad Studios, a photo and video production team and creative visual storytellers. The video was published across the health department’s social media accounts, as well as the platforms of other government agencies.

Praises for #NewNormal video

Following its release, some Filipino online users found the promotional video “entertaining” and “relatable.”

“Okay to pampa-good vibes naman,” Facebook user Allan Banares said.

“Patok talaga ang mga dialogue [sa] pelikula ng mga artista ng ABS-CBN.kaya hindi malilimutan,” another Facebook user commented.

Criticisms vs #NewNormal video

Despite the praises for the awareness video, netizens raised questions on the budget spent as well as the copyright violations.

Some online users questioned whether the DOH has asked for Star Cinema’s permission in doing the compilation of Filipino films parody.

Independent writer Katrina Stuart Santiago also asked if the DOH thought of paying the cultural workers who wrote the lines taken from the movies used.

“Did anyone think of the copyright violations of a project such as this, taking as it does from scenes in local films, given that there IS a multi-billion budget for this Covid-19 response? A local film industry that is suffering in the midst of this crisis? Certainly ‘no copyright infringement intended’ means NOTHING when you have billions to do information materials for this crisis,” Santiago asked.

“And while we’re at it: did any of them realize that many of these films are from Star Cinema, of the same cultural empire as ABS-CBN, which #Duterte has insisted on closing down?” she added.

Like Santiago, some online users questioned the budget spent for the video production.

“Kanino namang idea to? magkano nagastos sa walang kwentang production na to? gets ko na gusto niyo mag-educate while making it entertaining pero done in bad taste,” a Facebook user asked.

“Just saw this. Tasteless. An eyesore. I’m also guessing that they overspent on this clip,” Facebook user Renuel Fallore said.

Disobeying the health guidelines?

On the other hand, some Filipinos were concerned on the number of people behind the video and if they managed to follow the physical distancing rules themselves.

Aside from these, viewers noticed that the characters were not properly following the health guidelines with some wearing the face masks incorrectly while another is coughing without a mask.

“We don’t need entertainment from DOH. We need timely and correct info. Andaming taliwas sa alituntunin ng DOH under the new normal ang pinakita sa video na ito,” Facebook user George Gonzales commented.

“Ilang tao ang involved sa pag-shoot at pag-produce nito DOH? I hope they observed that so called physical distancing as well. Also pakiayos naman ang pagsuot ng mask ng female character dahil sablay. Pati pag-ubo ng male character, sa kamay pa talaga?! Mas mainam na pagtuonan din ng pansin ang mga detalyeng gaya niyan dahil we ought to educate people, not just entertain. Kung ganyan niyo i-promote ang new normal, good luck sa ating lahat!,” Facebook user Acey Pablito said.

As of writing, the video has gained almost 80,000 views on Facebook, with more than 2,300 reactions.