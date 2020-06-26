On Pride Month, Filipino drag queens bring to life Netflix characters in head-to-toe transformation

Five talented Filipino drag queens recently showcased their skills by transforming into their favorite Netflix characters.

The streaming giant collaborated with five drag stars and released a video of their head-to-toe transformation.

These queens include Min Ortiz, Dee Dee Holliday, Marina Summers, Vinas DeLuxe and Brigiding Gigi who transformed into the characters from the shows “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Riverdale,” “Sex Education,” “Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts,” and “Elite,” respectively.

For Dee Dee, representation in the media is important for her as an LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning and others) member “because it validates my existence in a positive way.”

“LGBTQ+ people are not just sidekicks or objects of humor. We have backstories and amazing life experiences to tell, which deserve to be put other there for all the world to see. Representation helps in eliminating negative biases towards people like me,” she added.

Marina agreed with her and said media “is a very powerful tool in influencing the views of people.”

“Seeing more LGBTQ+ individuals and their stories to viewers of all ages could widely spread a better understanding of our community,” Marina said.

Here are their overall transformations: