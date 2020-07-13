Pia Wurtzbach disapproves ‘cancel culture’: Empower the person, cancel the opinion

To wrap up Pride Month last June, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi last week had a virtual conversation on LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) advocacy and activism.

During which, Wurtzbach shared that she is very passionate about LGBTQ+ community and said that she is an ally.

She is hopeful that the conversation on the community isn’t only discussed during Pride Month.

The two beauty queens also encouraged educating the public of LGBTQ+ community issues and give others a chance to learn.

Tunzi said that she is still learning about the community and told the public that it’s okay if they don’t know everything.

“I’m proud to say that I don’t know but I’m willing to learn,” the South African beauty queen said.

She added that several people are afraid to speak up because they are scared of saying the wrong things.

No to cancel culture

Wurtzbach then advised the public to be nicer to one another.

She echoed Miss International Queen Trixie Maristela’s advice which is to “empower the person and cancel the opinion,” referring to the so-called “cancel culture.”

Cancel culture is described as a form of “group shaming.”

“Cancel culture refers to the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive,” Dictionary.com’s definition read.

“Nowadays, we’re so quick to get angry especially online and we’re so quick to cancel somebody for not knowing something. It’s counterproductive that way. We should educate them instead of already putting them down,” Wurtzbach said.

The Filipina beauty queen also urged the public to “respect, educate, understand, listen and accept” the LGBTQ friends.

