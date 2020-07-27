First virtual effigy burned during ‘SONAgKAISA’ rally

For the first time this year, the annual burning of President Rodrigo Duterte’s effigy did not take place on street protest as it was done virtually.

Dubbed “e-ffigy,” progressive groups Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo or SAKA and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan or Bayan projected the pre-recorded burning of the virtual effigy during the SONAgKAISA protest on Monday afternoon.

This year’s effigy depicts Duterte as COVID-19. It was also dubbed “veerus” effigy.

SAKA, an alliance of art, cultural & knowledge workers that support and advance land justice and food security, last Sunday gave a glimpse of the design of the e-ffigy.

It featured Filipino citizens clamoring against the anti-terror law, recently signed into law by Duterte despite widespread opposition.

PIVOTAL — We are currently working with the virtual effigy or “e-ffigy” to be premiered through a projected screen during the #SONAgKAISA protest tomorrow. The video of the “e-ffigy” burning will be circulated online.#JunkTerrorLaw #OustDuterteNow pic.twitter.com/xWZP3voI6I — SAKA (@PilipinasSaka) July 26, 2020



The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is feared to stifle criticism and curtail freedom of speech with its vague definition of “terrorism.”

