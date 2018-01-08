‘Bato’ mum on 2019 senatorial bid

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa declined to comment on whether he has plans to run for senator in the 2019 elections.

“As I have said, I cannot comment on it right now. Trabaho lang muna ako. Kailangan mag-focus tayo sa trabaho dahil kapag sinabi mo na tatakbo ako, lahat ng decision-making ko dito ay may halong pamulitika na, sabihin nila politics na yung sa utak ni ‘Bato’ kaya trabaho nyan puro na papogi, puro gusto tumakbo nyan [I’ll just focus on my job for now. We’ve to focus on the work at hand because when you say I”ll run, all of my decisions will be tainted with politics. They’ll say, ‘that Bato is just polishing his image because he wants to run’],” Dela Rosa said at the sidelines of the PNP New Year’s Call in Camp Crame Monday.

For the moment, the PNP chief said that he will just focus on helping President Rodrigo Duterte achieve the reforms he wants to institute.

Dela Rosa is set to retire on Jan. 21 but the President earlier said he would extend the former’s term.

Duterte also said he will appoint Dela Rosa as the next Bureau of Corrections chief after his stint as PNP chief.