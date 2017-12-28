BSP confirms probe of ‘faceless’ bills under way

MANILA – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is investigating how the so-called “faceless” bills — or P100 notes where the spot showing the face of the late President Manuel Roxas appears blank — ended up, allegedly, in an ATM booth of a leading commercial bank.

According to a Facebook post, the bills were coughed out by an ATM booth of Bank of the Philippine Islands at a building in Eastwood district where the young bank client works.

In a text message, BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla confirmed they are investigating the report of the “faceless” bill, but added that it seems to be an “isolated incident.”

“Yes, we are. But it’s clearly looking like an isolated incident at this point,” said the BSP chief’s message.

Earlier, BPI said it had reached out to the employee concerned, and said it was checking on its ATM booths. It asked anyone who had a similar experience to hold on to the bills and report the matter to the bank or the BSP right away.