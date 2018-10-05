Marvel fans disappointed with Chris Evans’ departure from Captain America

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans announced that he is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the shooting of “Avengers 4.”

Evans tweeted his emotional farewell message to fans early on Friday, confirming that shooting for the 2019 superhero had finally wrapped up.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

“To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote.

Fans are sad to see the charismatic Evans leave the beloved Marvel franchise.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” —@ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/Qdldy9q3Xp — Francis T. J. Ochoa (@ftjochoaINQ) October 5, 2018

Just know that you portrayed the Captain America role perfectly and we cannot think of other actor could do it the way you did. We love you and thankful that you did it. Proud of you and love you so much @ChrisEvans ❤️❤️😢 https://t.co/7XQ1XZTFQC — Rein (@reincalderon16) October 5, 2018

While Evans as of this writing has yet to explain his departure he hinted in an interview in March 2018 that he would be leaving the franchise very soon.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said in his interview with the New York Times that month.

The 37-year-old actor is one of the Marvel cast members whose contracts with the Disney-owned movie studio are expected to expire after the release of “Avengers 4.”

Other major “Avengers” cast members including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron-Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) are also rumored to leave the franchise soon.

Goodbye, Captain America

Evans joined Marvel’s roster as average civilian-turned super soldier Steve Rogers in the 2010 hit “Captain America.”

The 37-year old actor had two previous stints in the comic book adaptation genre. He played Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch in the 2005 and 2007 “Fantastic Four” movies and later Lucas Lee, one of the minor villains in the 2010 adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”

“Avengers 4,” the sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War” is expected to premiere in May 2019.

Evans’ ‘retirement’ from the role has set comic book blogs abuzz with speculation on who will be next in line to take up the shield.

Some believe that Evans’ departure could mean that Marvel will be following comic book story lines and pass the shield on to a different character in the Marvel roster.

Bucky Barnes a.k.a Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon have had turns taking up the role of Captain America in the current Marvel comic book canon.