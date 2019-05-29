Maris Racal’s first truly viral Twitter video thanks to Sue Ramirez, Loisa Andalio

Kapamilya actress Maris Racal declared that she might have her first “million-view” video on Twitter after her clip with Sue Ramirez and Loisa Andalio recently went viral.

Racal posted a short video of her sashaying outside the ABS-CBN compound with her fellow actresses where all of them wore stylish attires and seemed to mimic supermodels.

Andalio laughed at some point but Ramirez admonished her and exclaimed in the video, “Ay huwag ka nga maarte, ano kayo!”

The clip has earned thousands of “likes” and retweets ever since Racal shared it on social media.

In fact, she mentioned that it might be the first video on her profile to hit the million mark.

“Wow, this will be my first million views on Twitter if ever. Thank you. Keep on walking. Sponsor us,” she wrote.

wow this will be my first million views on twitter if ever. thank you. keep on walking. sponsor us https://t.co/fW6DRpzqxS — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) May 27, 2019

Fans and followers of the actress expressed their amusement and support on the comments thread.

Based on their posts on their respective Instagram accounts, the three actresses appeared to have a photoshoot or shooting for a project.

A local lifestyle and entertainment website managed to compile some Instagram Stories posted by Andalio and Racal that were related to the incident.

It featured them walking without heels and expertly posing in front of the camera.

Last year, the three of them figured in a misunderstanding when Andalio revealed that she got jealous of Racal and Ramirez’s newfound friendship.

“Nag-start kami sa PBB and sabay kami nangarap. Sabi namin ‘nung nasa bahay kami: ‘Sana paglabas natin ganito no? Sabay tayong ganyan. Sana magkasama tayo sa teleserye,'” Andalio said as she referred to Racal.

Andalio and Racal became close when they both of them participated in the television reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: All In” in 2014.

Meanwhile, Andalio and Ramirez have been accused of being in a relationship because of their extreme closeness with one another.