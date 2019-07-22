Bea Alonzo’s social media activity sparks rumors about beau Gerald Anderson

Actress Bea Alonzo liked posts online alleging that her boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson, is allegedly cheating on her with Julia Barretto.

Alonzo also shared cryptic messages over the weekend that fueled the rumors, sending fans to speculate about the fate of the long-term showbiz relationship.

The names, Bea, Gerald, Julia and Joshua Garcia have been trending on Twitter since then.

Alonzo posted a black photo on July 21 and captioned it with: “You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice. Enough!”

She also shared a quote on Instagram stories: “Something I learned about people, if they do it once, they’ll do it again.

She then marked the photos of Barretto and Anderson on Instagram with a “like” posted by a fan who spotted the two outside a bar in Bonifacio Global City.

The fan noted in the caption that Barretto and Anderson were both attendees of Rayver Cruz’s birthday celebration that night.

“This was outside the club going to the parking lot. We saw them last night okay. Silang dalawang lang pumasok sa car. They went one the same car together. Sweet,” the user said.

The user also personally messaged Alonzo on the platform to inform her of these pictures first before sharing them.

“I already sent a message to Bea. Clearly we don’t know all the details kung ano man nangyayare in their real personal life. Pero one thing is for sure. He doesn’t deserve Bea Alonzo!” the user said.

Some fans further noticed that Alonzo liked other Instagram posts relating to Anderson’s speculated infidelity.

Level of shade I look up to: Bea Alonzo liking IG posts related to Gerald Anderson ALLEGEDLY cheating on her with Julia Barretto. pic.twitter.com/bFhOGQRaJw — T.Maroon (@maroontito) July 21, 2019

One Twitter user, meanwhile, noticed that Garcia, who was Barretto’s ex-boyfriend, also like Alonzo’s earlier puzzling post.

Barretto and Anderson previously worked together in the film “Between Maybes.”

and Joshua liking Bea's post. pic.twitter.com/dBJejY7LwT — ᴅᴏɴɴᴀ ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ (@melfuliee) July 21, 2019

These online activities fueled the fire of the cheating allegations of Anderson and Barretto across social media.

So far, none of the four celebrities have issuesd official statements on this matter.

Issues behind popular couples

The Alonzo-Anderson and Barretto-Garcia’s on-screena and off-screen teamups have been among the most popular in showbiz in recent years.

Bea and Gerald

Alonzo and Anderson reportedly started dating in 2010 but only stayed friends at first following his breakup with actress Kim Chiu.

Alonzo, meanwhile, was in a relationship with Zanjoe Marudo for four years until they officially called it quits in 2016.

It was the same year when Alonzo and Anderson apparently started dating again after they co-starred in “How to Be Yours.”

They had been in an on-and-off relationship ever since.

Joshua and Julia

The love team of Garcia and Barretto or “JoshLia” was formed when they co-starred in the movie “Vince, Kath and James” in 2016.

Although there never was an official statement on their status, both have been shown expressing affection even off the camera.

In 2018, Garcia was accused of cheating on Barretto after he directly messaged a girl on Instagram to compliment her. Breakup rumors circulated online since then.

Early this year, the two confirmed that they’re no longer a couple but denied any third-party involvement as the cause of it.—Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos