Erwan Heussaff responds to negative comments on Anne Curtis’ daring movie

Erwan Heussaff responded to negative comments on Instagram targeted at the latest movie of his wife Anne Curtis that features intimate scenes with Marco Gumabao and the topic of cheating.

The blogger and restaurateur pointed out that there is “no need to throw around words like disrespect or dictate what a person should or shouldn’t do after getting married.”

“I’ve known my wife as an actress since day one and I have the utmost admiration for what she does. End of story. I don’t feel awkward or uncomfortable when watching these movies (you guys commenting make it awkward),” Heussaff said.

He also shared that he “actively” gives inputs to Curtis on how he thinks the story “could be developed or portrayed.”

“So, let’s stop talking about marriage like it needs to change people. Most successful marriages I know are those where both parties kept their identity intact and grew as a couple,” Heussaff said.

“Also, let’s not be sexist, people. If this was a married guy actor doing love scenes, no one would have any issue with it,” he continued.

Heussaff aired his side on the comments section of Curtis’ Instagram post, which promotes the movie with an R-16 (restricted for 16 years old and above) rating.

Some Filipinos found his response “mature” and shared it on Facebook, where it immediately gained traction.

When Curtis shared the movie’s promotional poster on Instagram yesterday, Heussaff was the first one to comment, saying he would watch it “next week.”

Filipinos were quick to throw unsupportive comments, with some discouraging him to watch the movie as it would feature Curtis doing intimate scenes with Gumabao.

“For real? ‘Di ka masasaktan? ‘Yung totoo???” an Instagram user wrote.

“Kung ako si Erwan, ma-de-depress ako. Hahahahaha,” another user commented.

“Please don’t watch it hahaha,” claimed another user.

“Just a Stranger” is a film that tells the story of two romantically-committed strangers who meet in Portugal and start an affair with each other.

It has been called “daring” because of its trailer featuring Curtis doing intimate scenes with Gumabao, who admitted that it was his first time to enact such scenes onscreen.

The film will premiere on nationwide cinemas today.

‘Very supportive’

When the film held its premiere night last Monday at SM Megamall, Heussaff was noticeably absent.

According to Curtis, he avoids such events since people would constantly ask him about his reactions on her intimate scenes onscreen, whatever the movie.

“Natutunan na niya dati… ‘Yung pinakaayaw niya, kunyari may kissing scene, lahat titingin sa kanya, titingnan kung ano ‘yung reaction niya,” the actress shared in an interview.

“Tapos ‘yung paglabas sa sinehan, ‘yung lahat, ‘How do you feel about the scene?’ Ayaw niya ‘yun. Ang gusto niya na lang, papanoorin niya na lang sa regular screening with his own friends. Iyon na lang ang gagawin niya,” Curtis added.

Gumabao, for his part, shared that Heussaff was “very supportive” of the actress throughout.

“Nakakatuwa na she has a husband who is very supportive of her, and ‘yung hindi siya nagseselos sa trabaho niya, at nakakaintindi sa trabaho niya,” he said.

The 25-year-old actor also revealed that Heussaff wished him luck before he was officially cast in the movie.

“Erwan read the script already and he was giving me tips na parang, ‘Oh yeah, it’s really a good script, if ever you do it, good luck!'” Gumabao said.