Bretman Rock named Beauty Influencer of Year at E! People’s Choice Awards

Filipino-American beauty vlogger and social media personality Bretman Rock was named the beauty influencer of the year by E! People’s Choice Awards.

Rock bested other nominees, namely James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Nikkie de Jager of “NikkieTutorials,” Jeffree Star, Rachel Levin (RCL Beauty), Desi Perkins and Jackie Aina.

Tagging his Twitter account, E! News reported:

“Doing the least, looking the most, now with some new bling to show off. #PCAs Beautify Influencer of 2019 is @bretmanrock”

Doing the least, looking the most, now with some new bling to show off. #PCAs Beautify Influencer of 2019 is @bretmanrock 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mk5tfgR2qO — E! News (@enews) November 11, 2019

Different foreign media outlets were quick to congratulate the Hawaii-raised vlogger, who is known for his “sassy personality, quirky sense of humor and confident style.”

Congratulations to @BretmanRock for winning Beauty Influencer of the year at the 2019 #PeoplesChoiceAwards! pic.twitter.com/GLylqv4YKz — Clevver News (@ClevverTV) November 11, 2019

MTV Australia, in particular, congratulated him in a very Rock-like fashion, using his language or how he would at least describe himself:

“Singer, song writer, actor, actress, athlete, activist, a scientist on the mfing side, the star of the crystal of the dayayayyayaayy, coconut water connoisseur and THE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR”

singer, song writer, actor, actress, athlete, activist, a scientist on the mfing side, the star of the crystal of the dayayayyayaayy, coconut water connoisseur and THE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR: @bretmanrock #PCAs pic.twitter.com/XaC4DsYNsn — MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) November 11, 2019

Rock’s nomination in the category was reported in September.

The E! People's Choice Awards | The Beauty Influencer The only reason we know how to contour tbh. 💄💋Here are your finalists for #TheBeautyInfluencer for The E! People's Choice Awards! Who will you choose? #PCAs https://pca.eonline.com/?source=social-pca&cmpid=facebook-organic-postlink#vote/cat37 Posted by People's Choice Awards on Monday, September 24, 2018

E! People’s Choice’s is an American awards show that recognizes accomplished individuals in different fields of the entertainment industry. The voting is done online by the general public.

Some of the categories are the Movie of the Year, Television Show of the Year, Music Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year, among others.